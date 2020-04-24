Jennie-O Turkey Store “out of an abundance of caution” will temporarily close its two Willmar plants. The company did not say for how long.

As of Thursday, the company said, 14 employees out of more than 1,200 had tested positive for COVID-19 at the plants, the company said Friday.

County health officials said earlier this week there was a case inside one of the facilities.

Hormel-owned Jennie-O will deep clean the plants and “enhance already robust safety and sanitization protocols.”

All employees will continue to receive pay and benefits.

“We are being thoughtful and considerate in our approach to this process,” said Steve Lykken, president of Jennie-O Turkey Store, in a statement. “I want to recognize our production professionals for continuing to do an outstanding job as they work to keep food on tables during this unprecedented time.”

The company, he said, has implemented wellness screenings, provided masks and other personal protective equipment and taken other steps to keep employees safe. It is now “working closely with external partners as we also develop our plan for reopening when the time is appropriate.”

Jennie Lippert, health and human services director for Kandiyohi County, said the steps Jennie-O is taking “will help mitigate the transmission rate within our county.”

Operations will wind down throughout the weekend.

Jennie-O has five other plants in Minnesota and Wisconsin.