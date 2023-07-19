JAY LIETZAU'S CANTERBURY LINE

Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Lock It Down (4th race). Value play of the day: Ramblingamblinman (2nd race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 3, (1,2,3,4,5,6/5/1,4,6/3,4/1,5,6), $54.00.

1 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Window Shaker (Barandela, Bedford)124/15-1

2: Lyrical (Sosa, Rarick)119/3-1

3: Atlantic Princess (Wade, Kenney)124/9-2

4: Royal Bonus (Roman, Espinoza)124/2-1

5: Bebop Baby (Murray, Roberts)124/10-1

6: Workin Ninetofive (Valenzuela, Gutierrez)124/4-1

7: Celtics Wildcat (Santos, Donlin)124/6-1

LYRICAL (2) chased blazing early fraction in last two starts but could be loose on the lead today. Drops in class and gets in light with the bug boy aboard. ROYAL BONUS (4) was the beneficiary of a loose leader who stopped badly in last. Might not get that ideal setup today. CELTICS WILDCAT (7) has two career wins locally and has been bet down a couple of times this meet. Will appreciate the drop in class.

2 1 mile on turf. State bred. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Found Jordan (Ulloa, Peters)124/15-1

2: Total Surprise (Valenzuela, Berndt)119/3-1

3: Ll's Classy Dude (Lara, McKinley)124/10-1

4: Ramblingamblinman (Bridgmohan, Riecken)119/9-2

5: Mr Insensitive (Barajas, Silva)119/4-1

6: Tahkodha Knight (Wade, Hanson)124/6-1

7: Rejection Hurts (Roman, Berndt)119/5-2

8: Positive Petey (Gallardo, Litfin)124/15-1

RAMBLINGAMBLINMAN (4) had an adventurous trip in last checking multiple times. Should like the move to the turf and gets a good grass rider in the irons. REJECTION HURTS (7) improved in his first start on the sod and starts for the top barn. Breeding screams long on the turf. TOTAL SURPRISE (2) is a money-making machine with six placings in seven starts on his resume. Has to prove his will to win.

3 4½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Midnight Joy (Berrios-Lopez, Rosin)113/4-1

2: Lil Sassy Jones (Roman, Biehler)118/5-1

3: Cloudless Blue (Quinonez, Padilla)118/2-1

4: Sassy Mama (Gallardo, Bethke)118/8-1

5: On Speed Dial (Valenzuela, Van Winkle)118/3-1

6: Northern Angel (Wade, Rosin)118/9-2

ON SPEED DIAL (5) comes from a precocious family with a 27%-win percentage on 33 starts with two-year-olds. Consistent workout pattern in preparation for her career debut. MIDNIGHT JOY (1) is a well-bred firster making her debut for the Rosin barn. Needs to break alertly in order to take advantage of the inside draw. CLOUDLESS BLUE (3) comes from good connections as jockey/trainer combo have enjoyed much success together.

4 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $15,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Merlin's Sister (Lara, Bedford)124/10-1

2: Hurricain Hunter (Lopez, Silva, Jr.)124/4-1

3: Badger Kitten (Berrios-Lopez, Silva, Jr.)119/2-1

4: A Thousand Dreams (Quinonez, Rarick)124/5-1

5: Lock It Down (Roman, Berndt)124/6-5

LOCK IT DOWN (5) is two-for-two this meet with a dominating performance in last. Looks to be the controlling speed for the top barn. Strictly the one to catch. BADGER KITTEN (3) was rained off the grass in last and struggled. Is third off the layoff and won two times on the local lawn last summer. HURRICAIN HUNTER (2) starts for a high percentage barn but is only 3-for-32 in his career.

5 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Hi Ho Cheerio (Lopez, Williams)124/9-5

2: Botany (Fuentes, Litfin)124/9-2

3: Dillon Rocks (Roman, Gutierrez)124/8-1

4: I Will Stand (Valenzuela, Riecken)124/4-1

5: Coco Bravado (Wade, Arnett)124/6-1

6: Cannonball Comin (Berrios-Lopez, Silva, Jr.)119/3-1

HI HO CHEERIO (1) has posted back-to-back speed figures that would dominate this field. Faced much better in his last race while flashing early speed. Get much needed class relief today. CANNONBALL COMIN (6) drops in class for a good claiming conditioner. Is a hard knocking veteran with 68 career starts and ten wins so knows where the winners circle is located. I WILL STAND (4) comes off a 20-month layoff but if he's feeling good, he could be prominent early.

6 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Ain'tnosweetie (Gallardo, Litfin)124/8-1

2: Tantima (Quinonez, Biehler)124/9-2

3: Jewel Azul (Berrios-Lopez, Woolley, Jr.)119/5-2

4: Withherbootson (Barajas, Silva)124/2-1

5: Give Em Shade (Ulloa, Smith)124/20-1

6: Balimos (Wade, Rosin)124/8-1

7: Dura the Explorer (Santos, Carmichael)124/20-1

8: Barbara Rohloff (Valenzuela, Rosin)119/5-1

WITHHERBOOTSON (4) didn't have the straightest path down the stretch in last as the leader drifted late. Could be there at the end with a cleaner trip today. JEWEL AZUL (3) beat the top pick in last and loves to hit the board having taken second/third in 15-of-30 starts but only has crossed the wire first one time. BARBARA ROHLOFF (8) has displayed good early speed in both of her turf starts this season and speed had been dangerous on the lawn recently.

7 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Unbridled Twister (Wade, Richard)122/9-2

2: Kira Fever (Valenzuela, Kenney)122/10-1

3: Miss Mac Mac (Quinonez, Padilla)117/7-2

4: Artistic Vision (Barajas, Silva)117/8-1

5: Saint Sarena (Roman, Biehler)124/3-1

6: Sailing Along (Lopez, Silva, Jr.)122/5-2

7: Mamashavnahotflash (Hernandez, Silva)117/8-1

UNBRIDLED TWISTER (1) has raced evenly in her two local starts at this level and was favored in both. Gets an inside draw where Wade will be able to utilize her tactical speed. SAINT SARENA (5) has won two straight against state-breds fairly easily but faces tougher today. SAILING ALONG (6) has finished first/second in seven-of-eleven local tries but question if she's lost some of her confidence.

8 Canterbury Park Distaff Challenge Stakes. 400 yards. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Jess Special Folly V (Fonseca-Soto, Peery)127/3-1

2: Five Bar Fantasy (Goodwin, Morfin)127/8-1

3: Patriotic Attitude (Estrada, Hybsha)125/15-1

4: Eye Live for Candy (Botello, Pascoe)127/5-2

5: Nsm Parks Candy Girl (Smith, Hunt)127/9-2

6: A Star Tonite (Alvidrez, Arnett)125/6-1

7: Political Fire (Escobedo, Olmstead)127/4-1

8: Rtm Belle (Harr, Hybsha)127/20-1

EYE LIVE FOR CANDY (4) was in great form last summer at Ajax winning four consecutive races. Last few speed figures are impressive and has a win locally. POLITICAL FIRE (7) had a prep race in last down at Prairie Meadows and only lost by a half-length. Hard to beat the Escobedo/Olmstead combo locally. JESS SPECIAL FOLLY V (1) had back-to-back victories at Remington before trying a Grade I in last.

9 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Futurity. Purse: $69,531.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Relentlessly Sweet (Ramirez, Olmstead)124/20-1

2: Fabulous N Fiery (Valenzuela, Norton)124/6-1

3: Relentless Corona (Torres, Olmstead)124/12-1

4: Relentless Bay (Escobedo, Olmstead)124/5-2

5: Relentlessly Fast (Ramirez, Stein)124/20-1

6: Little Zorrito (Fonseca-Soto, Hobbs)124/20-1

7: Comeback Darling (Estrada, Geditz)124/30-1

8: Relentless Minnie (Smith, Olmstead)124/5-1

9: Relentless Robin (Garcia, Olmstead)124/7-2

10: Sugar Rushh (Alvidrez, Olmstead)124/3-1

RELENTLESS BAY (4) has won two straight and his speed figures compare favorably. Escobedo/Olmstead are a force to be reckoned with. SUGAR RUSHH (10) just missed in last to the top pick and was bumped at the break. Could turn the tables today. RELENTLESS ROBIN (9) graduated in last in the trials for this race. Needs to move forward to compete.