Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Elegant Cricket (8th race). Value play of the day: Captain Drake (1st race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 4, (2,7,8/1,3,6,7/2,4/3,4,6,7/1), $48.

1: 1 mile on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $25,000. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Hold the Spice (Butler, Rhone) 124/8-5

2: Captain Drake (Quinonez, Padilla) 124/7-2

3: Twilite Liason (Canchari, Bolinger) 124/12-1

4: Edgie Reggie (Wade, Rengstorf) 119/4-1

5: Determined to Rise (Hernandez, Berndt) 119/8-1

6: Loring Park (Hamilton, Berndt) 119/3-1

CAPTAIN DRAKE looks to be the controlling speed after leading into the stretch last time out on the turf. Might be able to get away with slower early fractions today and have more in the tank at the end. HOLD THE SPICE has placed in three consecutive turf tries, coming from last. Lack of early speed here could hurt his closing style. LORING PARK is always close in her Canterbury turf starts and has tactical speed.

2: 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $35,000. Purse: $34,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Giant Payday (Eikleberry, Lawrence) 122/9-2

2: Beat the Heat (L. Fuentes, Cappellucci) 122/8-1

3: Tin Badge (Harr, Stuart) 122/5-1

4: Lord Dragon (Eikleberry, Richard) 122/7-2

5: Drama Chorus (Butler, Padilla) 124/5-2

6: Nobrag Justfact (Quinonez, Heitzmann) 122/6-1

7: Sonny Smack (Wade, Lund) 122/9-5

DRAMA CHORUS absolutely loves the Canterbury lawn with three wins/two seconds in six starts. Will try to get the lead early and control the pace the entire race. SONNY SMACK switches barns after being claimed last time out. Has two wins in three starts on the grass here but is pace dependent. BEAT THE HEAT returns to favorite surface after three local dirt starts. Also needs a strong pace in front of him.

3: 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Summer Fireflys (Hamilton, Robertson) 118/2-1

2: Lucy's Lookin Left (Canchari, Robertson) 118/7-2

3: Bird Feather (Harr, Bethke) 118/12-1

4: I Cinc Eye Luv U (Arroyo, Rarick) 113/8-1

5: Speedy Enough (Lindsay, Van Winkle) 118/5-2

6: The Champs Kid (Butler, Rhone) 118/4-1

THE CHAMPS KID comes from the Rhone barn, the Canterbury Hall of Famer who happened to train this one's dam to a 15-length debut victory and her sibling to a 7-length debut victory. Why not again? SUMMER FIREFLYS was in a tussle on the front end in her debut before dropping out and running evenly. Switches to Hamilton and Robertson wins at 21% with second starts. LUCY'S LOOKIN LEFT is the "other" Robertson starter and they're always dangerous. May prefer two turns.

4: 11⁄16 miles on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Sneaky Dianne (Hernandez, Livingston) 124/12-1

2: Friendly and Kind (Eikleberry, Broberg) 124/5-2

3: Sattersfield (Canchari, Loy) 124/8-1

4: North of Eden (Fuentes, Cappellucci) 124/6-1

5: Tequila Mary (Negron, Pierce) 124/10-1

6: Indawin (L. Fuentes, Donlin Jr.) 124/6-1

7: Deputy Dora (Wade, Lund) 124/3-1

8: Unchaining Melody (Lopez, Diodoro) 124/9-2

FRIENDLY AND KIND loves to win, having triumphed in a third of her 33 starts. Won for fun in last. That may have been slop aided, but she is in good form. DEPUTY DORA gets class relief after dropping steeply and gets Wade. Will be flying late if the pace is hot. UNCHAINING MELODY has been dull this year but is trained by Diodoro, therefore can expect improvement. Speed figures are comparable.

5: 1 mile on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $25,000. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Nora's Legacy (Eikleberry, Bravo) 124/5-1

2: Temples Mon Cheri (Conning, Riecken) 124/20-1

3: Dreaming Biz (L. Fuentes, Berndt) 124/5-2

4: Flash Flood (Quinonez, Padilla) 124/9-2

5: Celtics Wildcat (Butler, Donlin) 124/6-1

6: Withherbootson (Wade, Silva) 119/6-1

7: Golden Gopher (Hamilton, Berndt) 124/4-1

8: Icywilburnyeh (Hernandez, Bedford) 119/10-1

NORA'S LEGACY is bred to be a turf runner. Had outside posts in last two turf starts and was blocked the entire stretch in last. Should get a better trip from the rail. DREAMING BIZ comes from way back but has been right there at the finish in last two. Will have to get an uninterrupted run when she starts her late kick. WITHHERBOOTSON woke up in last to break her maiden by nine lengths. Her three turf starts have been respectable.

6: 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $36,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Hot Artie (Negron, Sweere) 119/12-1

2: May We All (Hamilton, Broberg) 124/5-2

3: Golden Gulley (L. Fuentes, Richard) 119/8-1

4: Prince Rama (Eikleberry, Bravo) 119/9-5

5: Water Patrol (R. Fuentes, Litfin) 124/4-1

6: Gone a Lil Lu Hu (Harr, Wiley) 124/12-1

7: Magician's Holiday (Butler, Rengstorf) 119/5-1

PRINCE RAMA went wire-to-wire two races back when getting loose on the lead and produced a career-high speed figure. Battled bravely in last. Could stalk and pounce today. MAY WE ALL has eight career wins while the rest of the field has 11 combined. Will try to use his experience to sit behind the speed and pick up the pieces late. MAGICIAN'S HOLIDAY has gone off form after crushing in his local debut. A drop in class may help him today.

7: 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Fallen Empire (Lindsay, Van Winkle) 124/8-1

2: Candy Prince (R. Fuentes, Bravo) 124/8-1

3: Silver Ratio (Lopez, Diodoro) 124/5-1

4: Quantum Leap (L. Fuentes, Berndt) 119/2-1

5: Warrior Boss (Quinonez, Sterling Jr.) 124/6-1

6: Excursion (Wade, Diodoro) 119/9-2

7: Mister K (Eikleberry, Berndt) 124/7-2

SILVER RATIO makes second start in the Diodoro barn. Broke tardily in first local appearance and then rushed up and had the lead before tiring. Needs to break alertly. MISTER K beat the top pick in last but got a perfect trip sitting right behind the speed duel and passing tired horses. QUANTUM LEAP has back class, having participated in the Florida Derby this spring. Not sure a sprint is his ideal distance.

8: 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Elegant Cricket (Wade, Diodoro) 122/9-5

2: Just Splendid (Eikleberry, Donlin) 122/5-1

3: Liberty Flies (Quinonez, Lawrence) 117/8-1

4: Baby Bee Merry (Butler, Rhone) 117/4-1

5: Coco Loco Mama (Valenzuela, Moreno) 122/12-1

6: Sweet as Canbe (Hamilton, Robertson) 122/2-1

ELEGANT CRICKET didn't appreciate the slop in last but drops half in claiming price, which is a 30% move for Diodoro. Has controlling speed so they'll have to catch her. SWEET AS CANBE has been competitive at this level but seems to do her best running on the lead and she'll be chasing the top pick. BABY BEE MERRY could sit behind the speed and hope they back up. If they do slow down, she could get first run.

9: 250 yards. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $19,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Reigning Guns (Snodgrass, Haglund) 124/12-1

2: Jess Digs Me (Pinon, Haglund) 124/10-1

3: Holly Jess Is Sweet (Goodwin, Swan) 124/5-1

4: Cuervo On Rocks (Birzer, Velazquez) 124/8-1

5: Hot Item (Harr, McDaniel) 124/15-1

6: Wild West Lady (Cervantes, Stein) 124/12-1

7: Caboose On the Loose (Vega, Stein) 124/8-1

8: Eos Apolitical Bunny (Martinez, Hardy) 124/5-2

9: Kisstheselipsgoodbye (Estrada, Backhaus) 124/10-1

10: Averys Rocket (Escobedo, Olmstead) 124/4-1

11: Trippin Guns (Cervantes, McDaniel) 124/9-2

EOS APOLITICAL BUNNY seems to be figuring the game out after some poor starts. If she breaks well, she could be tough. AVERYS ROCKET hasn't shown much in her four races while dealing with issues at the start but jockey/trainer combo wins at 27%, so must respect. KISSTHESELIPSGOODBYE had a nice third in career debut. Should improve in second start with added experience.

10: 330 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden. Purse: $16,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Early Byrd (Escobedo, Olmstead) 125/6-1

2: Coronado Crown (Valenzuela, Olmstead) 125/9-2

3: Anthropologi (Goodwin, Holdaway) 127/8-1

4: Freddy Separate (Packer, Hybsha) 125/2-1

5: Xf Painted Hero (Martinez, Hardy) 125/5-2

6: Flaming Carter (Pinon, Norton) 125/4-1

FREDDY SEPARATE has two placings in her last three races. Stumbled badly in last losing all chance. Needs to break alertly today. FLAMING CARTER races well off a layoff and just missed in last. Any improvement from him could make the difference. XF PAINTED HERO has been favored in last three but only has a third to show for it. Speed figures are solid.