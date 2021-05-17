I never dreamed that a spur-of-the-moment decision to visit Canterbury Downs on my senior skip day back in May 1986 would lead to a lifelong passion, but here we are. My buddy and I made the pilgrimage from Rosemount to Shakopee and once I squeezed through the turnstile, I knew I had discovered my personal nirvana.

The sounds, the smells, the sights all made me feel at home. And to think, it was still 15 minutes until the first post. Luckily, my friend was a veteran of the track (his fourth visit) and had strategically cut out the daily handicapper selections from the Star Tribune. Armed with this wealth of information, I was able to leave the track that day with a very small profit, but a day-changing profit for an 18-year-old.

On about my fifth visit to Canterbury, my interest piqued. I stumbled across the Daily Racing Form that day. If winning daily was the hidden treasure, then the Daily Racing Form was the secret map. It contained all the information to solve the puzzle. I was immediately challenged by the thought of making money with my mind and having the pieces of the puzzle right in front of me. I jumped in with both feet. I collected every handicapping book I could and soon was devouring the writings of the best in the sport, including Steve Davidowitz and Andy Beyer. They were fountains of knowledge and I was the sponge.

After many years of trial and error and wins and losses, I've found my handicapping sweet spot. That doesn't mean I have it all figured out, but I know what I'm good at and I focus on those strengths. I would describe my handicapping philosophy as equal parts science and art. As an accountant by trade, I love data and analysis. However, due to the abundance of information nowadays, data is not as advantageous as it once was. You must be creative when interpreting the data to find your edge.

I'm also a big believer in "trip handicapping," watching previously run races. Finding opportunities where a horse encountered trouble in prior races can lead to a nice payoff if you're willing to do your homework.

I'm excited for the opportunity the Star Tribune has provided to me. My goal is to educate and entertain on race days while also providing my readers "live" horses. If I accomplish this, maybe, just maybe, a rookie will walk into Canterbury Park this summer with my selections in hand.

Jay Lietzau is the Canterbury handicapper for the Star Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @JaysPlaysStrib.