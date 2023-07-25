JAY LIETZAU'S CANTERBURY LINE

Post time: 7 p.m. Lock of the day: Quarantena Bambino (3rd race). Value play of the day: Where's Frankie (4th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 3, (2/5/1,2,3,4,5,6,7/2,5,6,8/3,4,6,7), $56.00.

1 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $10,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Bailout Kela (Quinonez, Padilla)124/2-1

2: Jomama Sassy (Murray, Bethke)119/15-1

3: Spoiled Brat (Bridgmohan, Rengstorf)119/8-1

4: Sense of Flurry (Santos, Berndt)124/4-1

5: Ghost of Genevieve (Lopez, Silva)124/9-5

6: Chocolate Freckles (Berrios-Lopez, Woolley, Jr.)119/9-2

BAILOUT KELA (1) is third off the layoff for a good barn. Finally graduated two back after many near misses. Quinonez will use her tactical speed from the rail to gain good position. GHOST OF GENEVIEVE (5) battled throughout with the eventual winner in last before losing a head-bob. Was 15 lengths clear of third. CHOCOLATE FRECKLES (6) returns to dirt after flashing early speed on the turf in last.

2 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $13,000. Purse: $13,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Thrill Ride (Roman, Berndt)124/8-5

2: Unleash the Beast (Murray, Bethke)124/9-2

3: Xtreme Mayhem (Valenzuela, Martinez)124/5-1

4: Single Me Out (Hernandez, Espinoza)124/4-1

5: Kierkegaard (Wade, Rengstorf)124/5-2

SINGLE ME OUT (4) won three back going wire-to-wire then moved up in class. Drops down to a more comfortable level and gets the top jockey in the irons. THRILL RIDE (1) got up just in time last out. Will try similar tactics today but would also benefit from a fast early pace. KIERKEGAARD (5) has five wins and five seconds in 15 starts locally. Drops in class to try to gain some confidence.

3 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $10,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Scatamaran (Hernandez, Richard)119/2-1

2: Quarantena Bambino (Gallardo, Quinonez)119/7-5

3: Stun Gun (Glass, Miller)119/4-1

4: Heavenly Gazebo (Hernandez, Tranquilino)124/8-1

5: J J's Wildcat (Lara, McKinley)124/15-1

6: Halo's Laddie (Lindsay, Sheehan)124/8-1

QUARANTENA BAMBINO (2) makes his second start after a long winter break. Has good early speed and makes a jockey change. The Quinonez barn is hitting at 34% the last two weeks. SCATAMARAN (1) showed more speed as a two-year-old than he's displayed so far this year. Might appreciate a fast track after a turf and mud starts. STUN GUN (3) is third off the layoff and will be trying to close late if the pace is hot.

4 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $13,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Curious Inji (Valenzuela, Silva, Jr.)124/5-1

2: Lady Clare (Murray, Bethke)124/6-1

3: Casino Queen (Roman, Biehler)124/8-5

4: Chive Up (Wade, Bethke)124/3-1

5: Where's Frankie (Hernandez, Silva, Jr.)124/5-2

WHERE'S FRANKIE (5) is one-for-one at the distance but that win came in September 2020 at Golden Gate. Has tactical speed and top rider will use that speed from the outside post to see how the pace develops. CHIVE UP (4) has blazing early speed and will be on the lead with a good start but will she be able to handle the sod? CURIOUS INJI (1) cuts back in distance and has the most wins of the field on grass.

5 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Da Ghost (Santos, Rhone)124/4-1

2: Grunder (Hernandez, Rengstorf)124/5-1

3: West Bay (Murray, Deshazo)119/12-1

4: Tiger Hunter (Wade, Woolley, Jr.)124/9-2

5: Passthecat (Valenzuela, Hanson)124/8-1

6: Harmon Killer Brew (Sosa, Rengstorf)119/5-2

7: Calico Joe (Roman, Berndt)124/7-2

TIGER HUNTER (4) is rounding into form with his third start of the meet. Best race on his resume was at this distance at Canterbury last August. HARMON KILLER BREW (6) is a temperamental gelding but when his mind is on racing, he can produce a winning effort like he did last fall at Hawthorne. DA GHOST (1) has two wins locally but didn't show much in meeting debut in last. May improve with that start under his belt.

6 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Canonize (Quinonez, Chleborad)124/12-1

2: Bold Minister (Berrios-Lopez, Richard)119/6-1

3: Push Through (Glass, Gutierrez)119/8-1

4: Gainer (Roman, Stankey)124/10-1

5: Sahm Tequila (Wade, Litfin)124/5-2

6: Cibertruck (Hernandez, Martinez)124/9-2

7: Miltontown (Barajas, Silva)124/5-1

8: Big League Benny (Hernandez, Silva, Jr.)124/4-1

SAHM TEQUILA (5) woke up in last winning easily by two-and-a-half lengths. Could be the controlling speed and retains Wade in the saddle. BIG LEAGUE BENNY (8) seems to be on the improve after running evenly in last after a barn change to a high percentage trainer. BOLD MINISTER (2) is third off the layoff and has two wins locally. Gets in light today with the bug boy up.

7 5 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $13,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Language Barrier (Barandela, Peters)124/10-1

2: Perfect Fanny (Berrios-Lopez, Woolley, Jr.)119/12-1

3: Miami Crockett (Hernandez, Kenney)124/4-1

4: Twentyone N Change (Barajas, Silva)124/9-2

5: Hit the Seam (Sosa, Silva, Jr.)119/5-2

6: Samurai Mike (Hernandez, Litfin)124/3-1

7: Gentleman's Secret (Valenzuela, Silva)124/5-1

TWENTYONE N CHANGE (4) returns after a six-month layoff rested and ready to fire. Will attempt to control the pace on the front-end so he has something left in the tank for the stretch. GENTLEMAN'S SECRET (7) finally caught a fast track in last and got the win. Claimed out of that race by an outfit that wins at 45% off the claim. MIAMI CROCKETT (3) drops in class and returns to dirt after a mud and turf try.

8 300 yards. State bred. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Cynthea Parrkerr (Gallardo, Livingston)125/12-1

2: Apollitical Jimmy (Goodwin, Wilson)127/10-1

3: Jjs Blue Moon (Estrada, Stein)125/2-1

4: Louee Blue (Garcia, McDaniel)125/8-5

5: Rocking the World (Harr, Backhaus)125/9-2

6: Stevie B (Frink, McDaniel)125/5-1

LOUEE BLUE (4) has been knocking on the door with four in-the-money finishes in six career starts. Speed figures make her the one to beat. JJS BLUE MOON (3) has two local starts this meet and had poor starts in both. A clean start is the key. ROCKING THE WORLD (5) is third off the layoff but needs to improve to compete.