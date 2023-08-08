JAY LIETZAU'S CANTERBURY LINE

Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Allotrope (5th race). Value play of the day: Ima Harley Too (6th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 4, (2,3,6,7/3/4,5,6,7,9,10/1,2/1,3), $48.00.

1 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Rosalina (Hernandez, Litfin)118/8-1

2: Honorable Mischief (Wade, Rosin)118/9-2

3: Blues Cross (Hernandez, Rhone)118/10-1

4: Sassy Mama (Gallardo, Bethke)118/12-1

5: Lil Sassy Jones (Quinonez, Biehler)118/5-1

6: Xtreme Diva (Goodwin, Robertson)118/5-2

7: Midship Molly (Valenzuela, Van Winkle)118/7-2

8: Island Jive (Roman, Rengstorf)118/6-1

HONORABLE MISCHIEF (2) is the daughter of a freshman sire who has been producing precious runners while winning with 20% first -time starters. Wade will try to break alertly to hold his position. XTREME DIVA (6) debuts for the Robertson barn who wins with 22% of firsters. Her July 9 workout stands out. MIDSHIP MOLLY (7) was purchased at auction for $50,000 at Ocala. Steady workouts in preparation.

2 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Inesperado (Bridgmohan, Eikleberry)122/2-1

2: Noble Pursuit (Lopez, Silva, Jr.)124/4-1

3: Mountain Pine (Hernandez, Litfin)122/9-2

4: Kid's Inheritance (Wade, Bethke)122/6-1

5: Twoko Bay (Murray, Scherer)122/5-2

6: Runaway Ready (Roman, Robertson)124/8-1

KID'S INHERITANCE (4) switches to Wade in the saddle. Might be rounding into form and if allowed to set moderate fractions early, he could be there at the end at a nice price. INESPERADO (1) beat the top pick last time out and has already won four times this year. Prefers to come from behind but can adapt if needed. MOUNTAIN PINE (3) has won half of his six starts on the local lawn and always tries hard.

3 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Retired Kathy (Lindsay, Van Winkle)118/9-2

2: Rockinmyfeatherboa (Berrios-Lopez, Rarick)113/8-1

3: Singsingsing (Hernandez, Robertson)118/5-2

4: Go Lee Ann Go (Valenzuela, Berndt)118/7-2

5: Cloudless Blue (Quinonez, Padilla)118/6-1

6: Run With Pride (Murray, Bethke)118/10-1

7: Island Bender (Roman, Rengstorf)118/8-1

8: Chuck's Every Wish (Sosa, McKinley)113/12-1

9: Real Awesome (Harr, Backhaus)118/15-1

RETIRED KATHY (1) is by a sire who hits with 16% of his 2-year-old first-time starters. The VanWinkle barn is more than capable on debut and already has a win with a firster at this meet. GO LEE ANN GO (4) starts for the top barn that wins often with 2-year-olds. Workouts are ordinary but guessing she'll be ready to go on race day. SINGSINGSING (3) runs for a high percentage barn that excels with babies.

4 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Give Em Shade (Gallardo, Smith)124/15-1

2: Ma France (Sosa, Silva, Jr.)119/2-1

3: Withherbootson (Barajas, Silva)124/5-2

4: Dura the Explorer (Santos, Carmichael)124/15-1

5: Icywilburnyeh (Wade, Bedford)124/10-1

6: Shezonezestreet (Lopez, Roberts)124/8-1

7: Tantima (Quinonez, Biehler)124/9-2

8: Mo Smoking (Murray, Scherer)119/6-1

WITHHERBOOTSON (3) just missed in last while getting nailed at the wire. Should be able to work out a good trip and save needed ground until her stretch run. Her speed figures fit with these. MA FRANCE (2) won her U.S. debut last summer impressively at Santa Anita but has tailed off drastically since. Maybe the new barn will wake her up. SHEZONEZESTREET (6) had two near misses at the beginning of the meet, not sure what has happened in last two.

5 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $27,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Kamikaze Blue (Wade, Lund)119/4-1

2: Miz McCoy (Lindsay, Sheehan)124/5-1

3: Allotrope (Roman, Berndt)119/9-5

4: Sweet Curalina (Quinonez, Rengstorf)124/5-2

5: Sheza Real Deal (Harr, Backhaus)119/10-1

6: Russian Tothe Wire (Gallardo, Lund)119/6-1

ALLOTROPE (3) crossed the line first in last race but was disqualified to third for interference in the stretch. Moves back to the dirt and appears to be the controlling speed. She'll dare them to catch her. SWEET CURALINA (4) disappointed in last on the grass as a heavy favorite. Has not raced on a fast track since the winter and both starts were respectable against better. RUSSIAN TOTHE WIRE (6) returns to dirt after two dismal turf tries.

6 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $13,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Cibertruck (Hernandez, Martinez)124/8-1

2: King Nate (Sosa, Rarick)119/15-1

3: Unbroken Song (Harr, Geditz)124/20-1

4: Move Over (Valenzuela, Asprino)124/6-1

5: Skippy's Strike (Bridgmohan, Bedford)124/4-1

6: Macedonian Ruler (Lopez, Rosin)124/3-1

7: Ima Harley Too (Quinonez, Biehler)124/8-1

8: Beat the Heat (Berrios-Lopez, Kenney)119/12-1

9: Just Blaze (Murray, Scherer)124/9-2

10: Northcut (Wade, Silva, Jr.)124/10-1

IMA HARLEY TOO (7) did all the heaving lifting in last while battling for the lead early and late and still only losing by a length. Could be loose on the lead today and able to relax. JUST BLAZE (9) beat the top pick in last but had the perfect trip. Murray will attempt to save ground from the outside post. MOVE OVER (4) has been consistent on the Shakopee sod this meet with a win and three near misses.

7 870 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $19,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Redoinit (Frink, Norton)125/5-1

2: Cr Wicked Wabbit (Fonseca-Soto, Norton)127/8-5

3: Jess Our Miracle (Valenzuela, Norton)127/4-1

4: Six Figure Diamonds (Estrada, Geditz)127/6-1

5: Db Quick Sam (Goodwin, Livingston)127/15-1

6: Holy Storm (Garcia, Swan)127/5-2

CR WICKED WABBIT (2) has six career wins at this specialty distance. Fonseca-Soto returns to the saddle after guiding the gelding to a win last time out at Prairie Meadows. Inside post is a bonus. REDOINIT (1) attempts a turn for the first time in his 11-race career but has speed and the inside post which are dangerous in "hook" races. HOLY STORM (6) has won almost $150,000 at this distance but draws the tough outside post.

8 400 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $19,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Western Reserve (Ramirez, Hardy)127/7-2

2: Five Bar Fantasy (Goodwin, Livingston)127/3-1

3: Relentless Legacy (Escobedo, Olmstead)127/8-5

4: Mountains Are Blue (Cervantes, Deshazo)125/5-1

5: Seis It Aint So (Estrada, Hybsha)125/6-1

6: Rocking the World (Harr, Backhaus)125/12-1

RELENTLESS LEGACY (3) is third off the layoff for the top barn. The barn's go-to jockey jumps aboard and will look for a cleaner start than what he experienced last time out. WESTERN RESERVE (1) finished in front of the top pick in last race but had a much better trip. Has seven finishes in the top two locally in 14 starts. FIVE BAR FANTASY (2) raced well in her first start off the bench in last narrowly missing in a stakes race. Could improve second out.