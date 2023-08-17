JAY LIETZAU'S CANTERBURY LINE

Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Stagecoach Boys (6th race). Value play of the day: Withstandthestorm (2nd race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 2, (2,6/1,3,4,6/1,7/1,2,4,5,8/4), $40.00.

1 6½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and Mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Mighty Madi (Sosa, Rarick)114/6-1

2: I'm Bleu Too (Gallardo, Robertson)119/2-1

3: Native Doll (Lopez, Rengstorf)119/8-1

4: Haute Charlotte (Glass, Riecken)114/15-1

5: Steph's Top Nick (Wade, Robertson)119/4-1

6: Burnt Match (Murray, Rengstorf)124/8-5

BURNT MATCH (6) broke sideways in her local debut and wasn't able to recover. Will benefit from that experience and if she breaks cleanly from the outside post, she'll be tough. I'M BLEU TOO (2) is the daughter of a sprinter who won many times at Canterbury. Showed speed in her career debut. STEPH'S TOP NICK (5) is a half sister to the 2022 MN Oaks winner and who won her debut by nine-lengths.

2 5 furlongs on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Crocodilehunter (Quinonez, Padilla)119/6-1

2: Saint Charles (Hernandez, Richard)124/2-1

3: Scatamaran (Bridgmohan, Richard)119/10-1

4: Sam Sez (Roman, Biehler)119/5-1

5: Midnight Royal (Valenzuela, Berndt)124/7-2

6: Withstandthestorm (Wade, Bethke)119/5-2

WITHSTANDTHESTORM (6) won his only start at this unique distance going wire-to-wire. Wade will attempt to cross over from the outside post and dictate terms early. SAINT CHARLES (2) has two wins during the local meet and both wins were on the front-end. Will need to break alertly to be involved. CROCODILEHUNTER (1) has speed and the rail but has been backing up in the stretch lately.

3 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Mongolian Bee (Wade, Rengstorf)117/4-1

2: Runtoday (Hernandez, Richard)117/6-1

3: Bugler (Berrios-Lopez, Kenney)117/9-5

4: Birdie Machine (Ulloa, Berndt)122/9-2

5: Run Lea Run (Sosa, Rarick)117/12-1

6: American Refugee (Santos, Silva, Jr.)124/5-2

MONGOLIAN BEE (1) makes her third start for a new barn and drops half in claiming price. Wade should be able to hold his position on the rail while tracking the leaders and pass them late. BUGLER (3) has been posting solid speed figures locally but has been hanging when it matters with four straight third place finishes. Does he have the will to win? AMERICAN REFUGEE (6) won an allowance race last out and now returns to the claiming ranks. Could be flying late.

4 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Our Valley (Lopez, Williams)122/8-1

2: Grunder (Hernandez, Rengstorf)124/10-1

3: Riding the Train (Wade, Spencer)122/6-1

4: Feeding Frenzy (Bridgmohan, Berndt)122/2-1

5: Seeking Splendor (Barajas, Silva)122/4-1

6: Ghost Strategy (Gallardo, McDaniel)122/8-1

7: Sarge's Sermon (Hernandez, Biehler)122/3-1

SARGE'S SERMON (7) drops down to the level where he was claimed two back and returns to the turf where he has hit the board in five-of-six career starts. Leading jockey climbs aboard. OUR VALLEY (1) stretches out after three sprints (two on the turf). Could be loose on the lead from the rail which is always dangerous. FEEDING FRENZY (4) has been competitive on the grass but doesn't win often.

5 6½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $10,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Scaryatcanterbury (Barajas, Silva)124/12-1

2: Silent Sailor (Santos, Biehler)124/5-2

3: Stun Gun (Carmona, Miller)119/8-1

4: Red Cents (Hernandez, Berndt)119/9-2

5: Leaoflittlefaith (Gallardo, Robertson)119/4-1

6: Harmon Killer Brew (Berrios-Lopez, Rengstorf)119/5-1

7: Halo's Laddie (Lindsay, Sheehan)124/12-1

8: Wild Time (Wade, Robertson)119/9-2

RED CENTS (4) is third off the layoff for the top barn. As a three-year-old, he still has upside and his early speed could be an asset in a field full of horses that don't like to pass. SCARYATCANTERBURY (1) hasn't shown much lately but two of his three local start were on the grass and an off track. Has speed, the rail and a win at this tricky distance. SILENT SAILOR (2) won easily last time out with an inflated speed figure but has been beaten by many of these.

6 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $28,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Speitful Sam (Gallardo, Robertson)122/12-1

2: Thought (Lopez, Diodoro)122/2-1

3: Angel's Magic (Lindsay, Van Winkle)122/9-2

4: Stagecoach Boys (Quinonez, Berndt)122/9-5

5: Bens Malice (Roman, Van Winkle)124/7-2

6: Wise Verdict (Santos, Rhone)122/8-1

7: Skippy's Strike (Bridgmohan, Bedford)122/5-1

8: Bayou Colonel (Hernandez, Scherer)122/6-1

STAGECOACH BOYS (4) has been ultra-consistent this meet with a win and three seconds in four starts and speed figures in a one-point range. Quinonez jumps aboard and should get a hot pace to setup his closing kick. ANGEL'S MAGIC (3) only has one way to go and that's to the lead and dare them to catch him. May get company on the front-end today. BEN'S MALICE (5) would also prefer a quick early pace to accentuate his late running style.

7 300 yards. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Saturday Nite Gamble (Garcia, Stein)124/6-1

2: W Is the First Prize (Goodwin, Wilson)124/15-1

3: Hes Comin N Hot (Estrada, Stein)124/8-1

4: Valiant Speed (Escobedo, Olmstead)124/4-1

5: Comeback Darling (Ramirez, Geditz)124/5-2

6: Oliver Steel (Fonseca-Soto, McDaniel)124/15-1

7: Cathy Wagon (Alvidrez, Olmstead)124/8-1

8: Kqs Dreaming (Harr, Geditz)124/5-1

9: Redneck Romeo (Dominguez, Stein)124/12-1

10: Brother Tommy (Gallardo, Livingston)124/12-1

VALIANT SPEED (4) has been quick out of the gate in all three local starts and shortens up today. Posted his best speed figure at this distance three back and the Olmstead/Escobedo combo is tough to beat. COMEBACK DARLING (5) has posted good speed figures in last two and get off the rail. Needs to break cleanly. CATHY WAGON (7) is the other Olmstead and was bet down in last but failed to deliver.

8 250 yards. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $13,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Gfr Mysticalillusion (Escobedo, Olmstead)125/9-2

2: Louee Blue (Garcia, McDaniel)125/4-1

3: Kool Susie (Cervantes, Norton)125/6-1

4: K W (Gutierrez, Norton)127/5-2

5: Pr Guns N My Garters (Estrada, Stein)125/12-1

6: Rb Onefamousmongoose (Dominguez, Stein)125/9-5

RB ONEFAMOUSMONGOOSE (6) has been close many times including four placings losing by less than a half-length. Makes her first local start but will have to deal with the outside post. K W (4) has easily posted the highest speed figures in the field but has also had 17 times to graduate but still is diploma-less. KOOL SUSIE (3) had a good second in last from the rail and now moves to the middle of the gate.

9 300 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $17,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Rocking the World (Cervantes, Backhaus)125/9-2

2: Seis It Aint So (Estrada, Hybsha)125/10-1

3: Ms Streakin Eyes (Harr, Hybsha)125/6-1

4: Db Quick Sam (Gallardo, Livingston)127/8-1

5: Blu Bye U (Escobedo, Olmstead)125/2-1

6: L Gallito (Fonseca-Soto, Hobbs)125/8-5

L GALLITO (6) returns to state-bred competition and the last time he faced MN-breds, he won easily by two-lengths. If he breaks sharply, he'll be the one to beat. BLU BYE U (5) returns to Canterbury after a try in Iowa in last. Trainer and jockey win 41% of the time when they have teamed up together at Canterbury the last two years. SEIS IT AINT SO (2) ran a huge race locally as a two-year-old in the Futurity but has yet to replicate that effort at three.