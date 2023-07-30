Post time: 1 p.m. Lock of the day: Brewhouse (8th race). Value play of the day: Line to Gain (4th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 4 (1/1,2,3,4,5/2,3,4,6/2,3,4,5,6/5), $50.

1. 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: I'm Bleu Too (Gallardo, Robertson) 119/5-2

2: Burnt Match (Murray, Rengstorf) 124/7-2

3: Native Doll (Lopez, Rengstorf) 119/9-2

4: Sassy Banker (Roman, Riecken) 124/15-1

5: I'm So Funny (Harr, Cline) 119/8-5

6: Haute Charlotte (Glass, Riecken) 114/8-1

I'M BLEU TOO (1) scratched out of a turf sprint to try the dirt. Barn excels with first-time-starters and the bullet workout from the gate on July 7th jumps off the page. I'M SO FUNNY (5) has been in the vicinity since arriving in Shakopee but hasn't really threatening the winner. Has basically run the same race in three-straight. NATIVE DOLL (3) makes her career debut for the Rengstorf barn who have been warming up lately. Bred to show speed.

2. 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $27,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Mongolian Apple (Lindsay, Van Winkle) 119/2-1

2: Fujin (Quinonez, Padilla) 119/3-1

3: Pride of Argyle (Roman, Biehler) 119/10-1

4: Briartown (Hernandez, Richard) 119/5-1

5: Unstoppable Force (Bridgmohan, Rengstorf) 124/6-1

6: Stomping Moon (Berrios-Lopez, Robertson) 114/4-1

7: A Lot of Heat (Gallardo, Chleborad) 124/12-1

STOMPING MOON (6) is third off the layoff and two sprints to a route. Ran evenly in a turf route at two-years-old and gets in light with the bug boy. MONGOLIAN APPLE (1) raced well on the grass in his surface debut this spring at Turf Paradise. Caught a salty group two back with three next-out-winners in front of him. UNSTOPPABLE FORCE (5) is bred for the surface and to win early but workouts are suspect.

3. 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Lucky McCoy (Lindsay, Sheehan) 124/10-1

2: Moon Connection (Hernandez, Litfin) 119/2-1

3: My Kacejj (Lopez, Williams) 119/6-1

4: Holdentight (Lara, Biehler) 124/9-2

5: Tale of Truth (Berrios-Lopez, Diodoro) 119/4-1

6: Russell (Sosa, Russell) 114/15-1

7: Wind River (Valenzuela, Martinez) 124/3-1

WIND RIVER (7) gets back to a fast track after a turf and mud effort. Drops in class and will use his tactical speed from an outside post. MOON CONNECTION (2) broke his maiden two back with a gutty performance. Didn't like two-turns in last but gets back to a sprint today. TALE OF TRUTH (5) third off the layoff and cuts back in distance for a high percentage trainer.

4. 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $18,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Line to Gain (Hernandez, Litfin) 117/9-2

2: Loring Park (Wade, Berndt) 122/9-5

3: Swampdrainer (Valenzuela, Spencer) 122/12-1

4: Yip Yip Kip (Quinonez, Chleborad) 122/6-1

5: Star Mission (Bridgmohan, Wolff) 122/10-1

6: Calzone (Sosa, Rarick) 117/5-1

7: Runaway Ready (Roman, Robertson) 122/3-1

LINE TO GAIN (1) raced well on the grass in his career debut at two-years-old. The jockey lost a stirrup and all chance in his second turf start. Hernandez gets the rail and is hoping for a clean trip. RUNAWAY READY (7) narrowly missed two back while closing late. Would prefer a hot pace early to setup his late kick. LORING PARK (2) has been incredibly consistent lately but doesn't like to win often. Hard to dismiss the connections.

5. 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Voodoo Fire (Wade, Hanson) 124/7-2

2: Grandiose Summer (Lara, Silva) 124/5-1

3: Kira Fever (Lopez, Kenney) 124/9-2

4: Chaparrita (Hernandez, Silva) 119/2-1

5: Ize Sharpie (Valenzuela, Rarick) 119/3-1

6: Competitive Spirit (Gallardo, McDaniel) 124/10-1

KIRA FEVER (3) has only raced six times in her career and has hit the board in four of them. Last two starts have been uninspiring but had excuses in both. Drops in class and will try for a clean trip. IZE SHARPIE (5) raced well this spring at Turf Paradise. Tried the grass in first start locally and didn't run a step. Returns to dirt today. CHAPARRITA (4) runs evenly but his speed figures are competitive.

6. 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $10,500.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Just Because (Gallardo, Litfin) 119/8-1

2: Blue Paradise (Lopez, Asprino) 124/2-1

3: Western Charm (Bridgmohan, Woolley Jr.) 124/3-1

4: Class Compounds (Hernandez, Woolley Jr.) 124/7-2

5: He's Connected (Sosa, Padilla) 114/6-1

6: Forty Strangers (Wade, Williams) 124/9-2

CLASS COMPOUNDS (4) cuts back in distance after trying two turf routes and a dirt route this meet. Has enough early speed to stalk the front-runners and pounce late. WESTERN CHARM (3) appears to be the speed of the speed but how long will he last. Has had many opportunities at this level or below. BLUE PARADISE (2) has produced many speed figures that would win this race but has had 18 starts to graduate but still searching for that diploma.

7. 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $15,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Merlin's Sister (Barandela, Bedford) 124/15-1

2: Rental Pool (Gallardo, Robertson) 124/7-2

3: Royals' Lil Diva (Hernandez, Silva) 124/10-1

4: Fat and Furious (Barajas, Silva) 124/5-1

5: Hurricain Hunter (Hernandez, Silva Jr.) 124/5-2

6: Badger Kitten (Berrios-Lopez, Silva Jr.) 119/2-1

7: She B Glamorous (Sosa, Padilla) 119/10-1

RENTAL POOL (2) has been consistently posting good speed figures. Starts for a Canterbury Hall of Fame trainer and has tactical speed and a good post. BADGER KITTEN (6) chased a loose leader in last who went wire-to-wire and who has now won four straight. Makes her second start for a high percentage barn. HURRICAIN HUNTER (5) was close two back and top jockey climbs aboard but is zero-for-11 on Shakopee sod.

8. 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming. Purse: $28,500.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Mayzee (Wade, Bethke) 122/9-2

2: Noel's Angel (Lindsay, Van Winkle) 124/3-1

3: Criminal Record (Bridgmohan, Asprino) 122/12-1

4: A Roze and Wine (Hernandez, Asprino) 124/8-5

5: Brewhouse (Gallardo, Robertson) 124/2-1

BREWHOUSE (5) won her last start in her return from a long winter rest. That was her first start in a turf sprint and she should be able to sit right behind the early speed and pass them all late. A ROZE AND WINE (4) has won six times in nine starts at this specialty distance, all on the local lawn. NOEL'S ANGEL (2) has won two-in-a-row going wire-to-wire but may have difficulty getting loose today.