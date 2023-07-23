JAY LIETZAU'S CANTERBURY LINE

Post time: 1 p.m. Lock of the day: Sweet Curalina (7th race). Value play of the day: Elegance N Tonic (4th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 4, (1,3/2,5,6,7/4,5,6/1/1,3,6,7), $48.00.

1 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $13,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Club Mesquite (Berrios-Lopez, Williams)119/5-1

2: Last Martini (Quinonez, Woolley, Jr.)124/4-1

3: Ghost Stalker (Roman, Padilla)124/6-1

4: Signofthecross (Hernandez, Gutierrez)124/7-2

5: Joker Matt (Lopez, Silva, Jr.)124/9-2

6: Eisenstaedt (Wade, Litfin)124/2-1

EISENSTAEDT (6) took a drop in class last out and romped. Wade should be able to use his tactical speed from the outside post to see how the race flow develops. LAST MARTINI (2) was claimed out of last by a good claiming trainer. Has three wins locally and should get a solid pace to close in to. SIGNOFTHECROSS (4) dropped to the bottom in last and crushed. That win was in the mud. Can he replicate on a fast track?

2 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $10,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Forever Indian (Sosa, McDaniel)119/8-1

2: Score McCoy (Lindsay, Sheehan)119/8-1

3: Leaoflittlefaith (Gallardo, Quinonez)119/3-1

4: Three Rough Shods (Bridgmohan, Quinonez)119/8-5

5: Lucky's Lane (Valenzuela, Berndt)119/2-1

6: Charismo (Glass, Stankey)119/15-1

THREE ROUGH SHODS (4) closed into a slow pace in last. Quick fractions in the early stages would benefit this well-bred gelding and the Quinonez barn has been hot lately. LUCKY'S LANE (5) ran evenly against many of these in last but top barn excels on having their horses steadily improve on the grass. SCORE MCCOY (2) ran respectable off the bench in last. If the pace is hot again, he'll be flying.

3 4½ furlongs. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $27,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Angel's Shadows (Roman, Martinez)118/6-1

2: Super Renzo (Berrios-Lopez, Williams)113/3-1

3: General Battle Axe (Quinonez, Padilla)118/2-1

4: Bluejay Way (Valenzuela, Van Winkle)118/9-2

5: Majestic Craken (Barajas, Silva)118/8-1

6: Skinny Bobby (Murray, Scherer)118/6-1

7: Buckin Again (Ulloa, Hanson)118/10-1

SKINNY BOBBY (6) is a first-time-starter who comes from a family of precocious runners. Three of his four siblings won their debuts and posted the highest speed figure of their career in that initial start. All three were also trained by Scherer. GENERAL BATTLE AXE (3) faced a monster that won by 15 lengths in his debut. Better post and experience will benefit him. BLUEJAY WAY (4) is a first-time-starter who has a series of good works including a bullet on June 1st.

4 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Elegance N Tonic (Berrios-Lopez, Rosin)119/5-2

2: Sunshine Fever (Hernandez, Rengstorf)124/9-2

3: Shezonezestreet (Lara, Roberts)124/12-1

4: Stylin N Profilin (Barajas, Silva)124/12-1

5: Holy Image (Barandela, Weir III)124/15-1

6: Ana (Wade, Scherer)119/7-2

7: Amaretto Di Amore (Gallardo, Lund)124/5-1

8: Summer Fireflys (Lopez, Candelas)124/10-1

9: Flash Flood (Valenzuela, Asprino)124/8-1

ELEGANCE N TONIC (1) has a win/second in two starts this meet. Gets a weight allowance with the apprentice aboard and will benefit from the inside post. SHEZONEZESTREET (3) was beaten by top pick in two-of-last-three. The horse she narrowly lost to two back went on to win back-to-back races decisively. ANA (6) graduated in first turf start but faces winners today.

5 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Irish Dawn (Wolff, Wolff)124/15-1

2: Lo Lo's Laughter (Roma, Berndt)124/9-2

3: Schmooze (Murray, Bethke)124/6-1

4: Happy Dancer (Wade, Lund)119/6-1

5: My Crazy Neighbor (Valenzuela, Berndt)124/5-1

6: Crocodile Tears (Lopez, Rarick)119/7-2

7: American Refugee (Santos, Silva, Jr.)124/5-2

8: Magnet and Steel (Sosa, Rarick)119/15-1

CROCODILE TEARS (6) has potent early speed and isn't afraid to use it. Moves back to the dirt after breaking his maiden in last on turf and will attempt to get to the lead and hold on at the end. LO LO'S LAUGHTER (2) beat the top pick two back then won as a big favorite in last. Roman will use his tactical speed to see how the race develops. AMERICAN REFUGEE (7) was posting good speed figures this spring at Santa Anita but trying to regain that form here in Shakopee.

6 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $15,000. Purse: $10,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Karats Kount (Ulloa, Smith)119/15-1

2: Gloriously Wicked (Wade, Bethke)119/4-1

3: Bette'sgotanotion (Hernandez, Livingston)124/9-2

4: Northern Charmer (Sosa, Rengstorf)114/9-5

5: Let Me Down Easy (Quinonez, Biehler)119/5-2

6: Dropped Cold (Harr, Rhone)119/6-1

DROPPED COLD (6) made her three-year-old debut in last and did nothing. Drops in class, moves outside and ran some competitive races as a two-year-old. Expecting an improved effort. LET ME DOWN EASY (5) is the speed of the race but how long can she last. Maybe the jockey change will be the key. NORTHERN CHARMER (4) drops in class but has broken slowly in four-of-five of her races.

7 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $27,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Sweet Curalina (Quinonez, Rengstorf)124/2-1

2: Highly Creative (Lopez, Rarick)119/5-1

3: Delusional Dream (Hernandez, Sheehan)124/4-1

4: Kamikaze Blue (Wade, Lund)119/6-1

5: Hooray for Credit (Barandela, Chleborad)119/9-2

6: Princess of Malibu (Valenzuela, Van Winkle)124/7-2

SWEET CURALINA (1) has been facing better in Kentucky/Florida. Bred for the lawn but has only tried it once and that was from a bad post at the tough Gulfstream meet. HIGHLY CREATIVE (2) ran respectable in first try on the turf. Is only a three-year-old so has upside but will needs to progress to compete. PRINCESS OF MAILBU (6) ran well in her meet debut after six months on the bench but has had many chances.

8 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $10,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Boyd Ram (Lopez, Padilla)119/9-2

2: Burn Boss (Glass, Bedford)119/12-1

3: Wild Time (Gallardo, Quinonez)119/4-1

4: Jamaica Mistaica (Barandela, Smith)124/10-1

5: Ka Pow (Ulloa, Smith)119/12-1

6: Silent Sailor (Santos, Biehler)124/5-2

7: Como Estas (Quinonez, Chleborad)119/2-1

COMO ESTAS (7) flashed speed in last from the rail only to tire late. Tactical speed will be utilized from the outside post by Quinonez to gain good position. WILD TIME (3) made his career debut last summer as a two-year-old and was bet down. Drops in class and adds Lasix for his three-year-old debut. BOYD RAM (1) didn't show much in debut after breaking slowly and was then claimed. Will give him another chance.