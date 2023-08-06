JAY LIETZAU'S CANTERBURY LINE

Post time: 1 p.m. Lock of the day: Bigfoot City (3rd race). Value play of the day: Call Me Q (5th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 3, (2/2,3,5/1,8,9/2,4/1,2,3,4,7), $45.00.

1 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Miss Carmen Cibo (Roman, Chleborad)119/10-1

2: Dear Beau (Wade, Roberts)124/2-1

3: Miz Cali (Barajas, Silva)119/7-2

4: Delusional Dream (Hernandez, Sheehan)124/6-1

5: Honey Bella (Gallardo, Robertson)124/8-5

6: Willowmygirl (Berrios-Lopez, Woolley, Jr.)114/12-1

HONEY BELLA (5) has tried this level a few times and has been competitive. Attempts a turf route for only the second time but is bred for it. Conditioned by a Hall of Fame barn. DEAR BEAU (2) broke her maiden two back at Lone Star then posted a nice second at this level in last. She's versatile which is a nice asset. MIZ CALI (3) broke her maiden two back and then showed speed in last before tiring late.

2 6½ furlongs. State bred. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $10,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Mr Insensitive (Barajas, Silva)119/5-2

2: Ll's Classy Dude (Harr, McKinley)124/6-1

3: Positive Petey (Valenzuela, Litfin)124/5-1

4: Ring Tailed Tooter (Lindsay, Van Winkle)124/10-1

5: Burn Boss (Sosa, Bedford)119/15-1

6: Silent Sailor (Santos, Biehler)124/2-1

7: Como Estas (Quinonez, Chleborad)119/9-2

MR INSENSITIVE (1) has been posting nice speed figures going long on turf but now moves to the dirt and cuts back in distance. If he adapts to the surface switch, he'll be tough. POSITIVE PETEY (3) drops steeply in class and returns to dirt. Has only had three career starts while improving in each. Will try to utilize his early speed. SILENT SAILOR (6) has been played heavily in many of his starts including being under 2/1 in last six-of-eight but has yet to graduate.

3 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $8,000. Purse: $15,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Thick Haze (Lopez, Rengstorf)122/2-1

2: Bigfoot City (Berrios-Lopez, Silva, Jr.)117/8-5

3: Aries Reigns (Sosa, Rarick)117/10-1

4: Chocolateicecream (Bridgmohan, Rarick)122/3-1

5: Gopher Gold (Santos, Silva, Jr.)122/5-1

BIGFOOT CITY (2) should be on an easy lead and the bug boy will try to slow down the early fractions to have something left late. The five-pound weight advantage can't hurt. THICK HAZE (1) beat the top pick in last and is in good form. Will try to replicate that effort by stalking the speed and pouncing late. CHOCOLATEICECREAM (4) loves the Shakopee sod and has won two-straight but faces tougher today.

4 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Texas Holdem (Barajas, Silva)124/10-1

2: Unique Path (Santos, Rhone)124/15-1

3: Public Opinion (Valenzuela, Rarick)119/5-1

4: The Swayze Express (Berrios-Lopez, Carmichael)114/15-1

5: Tiger Hunter (Harr, Woolley, Jr.)124/5-2

6: Passthecat (Ulloa, Hanson)124/8-1

7: Harmon Killer Brew (Sosa, Rengstorf)119/7-2

8: Da Ghost (Hernandez, Rhone)124/4-1

9: Water to Wine (Lindsay, Cline)119/12-1

UNIQUE PATH (2) drops half in class for the veteran Rhone. Has been competitive against better in last two-of-three. Not sure what happened in last but expecting a much-improved effort today. TIGER HUNTER (5) ran a career high speed figure in last just missing. If he can reproduce similar speed and be involved early, he could be there late. PUBLIC OPINION (3) is third off the layoff and returns to dirt after two lackluster turf efforts.

5 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Call Me Q (Berrios-Lopez, Tracy)112/5-1

2: Macho Rocco (Quinonez, Diodoro)122/10-1

3: Marvelous Thunder (Harr, Cline)122/6-1

4: Shut Up Michael (Hernandez, Rarick)122/9-2

5: Happy Hour Bobby (Bridgmohan, Rhone)124/6-1

6: Boat Song (Gallardo, Robertson)122/3-1

7: Tactical Attack (Wade, Martinez)122/12-1

8: Mister Banjoman (Gallardo, Robertson)122/4-1

9: Released (Lopez, Silva)122/5-2

CALL ME Q (1) ships in from Prairie Meadows where he showed good early speed. Tries the turf for the first time but is bred top and bottom for the surface. Trainer Tracy does well with turf sprinters. MISTER BANJOMAN (8) ran well in last after a year layoff. He battled for the lead throughout before succumbing late. Did that race take too much out of him? RELEASED (9) ran second to a nice one two back who has since come back to win two more. Has two wins/two seconds at this specialty distance.

6 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $25,000. Purse: $14,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Smart Oxie (Quinonez, Livingston)122/2-1

2: Eyes Flying Bye (Hernandez, Livingston)122/4-1

3: Big Boy McCoy (Glass, Sweere)117/10-1

4: Burning Leaves (Valenzuela, Berndt)117/7-5

5: Artie Below Zero (Santos, Donlin)124/9-2

EYES FLYING BYE (2) has been incredibly consistent in his nine-race career hitting the board in seven-of-nine and never finishing worse than fourth. Has tactical speed to see how the race develops. BURNING LEAVES (4) has had two dirt starts and has earned a win and second in those tries. Prefers to come from behind so would appreciate a hot early pace. SMART OXIE (1) has produced some nice speed figures this meet but they were all on the grass.

7 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $27,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Elevated Game (Hernandez, Rosin)118/5-1

2: Ridin Solo (Sosa, Bethke)113/8-1

3: Church Pew (Wade, Rosin)115/5-2

4: Prince Is My Boy (Valenzuela, Rosin)118/3-1

5: Forgot the Roses (Lopez, Williams)115/6-1

6: I Conduit (Barajas, Silva)118/10-1

7: Super Renzo (Berrios-Lopez, Williams)113/4-1

CHURCH PEW (3) is bred for the turf and Rosin is more than capable with first-time-starters. Wade will try get him involved early from a good post position and hope his breeding kicks in late. RIDIN SOLO (2) tries open company in second career start. The previous experience is an advantage and should appreciate the surface switch. PRINCE IS MY BOY (4) is the other Rosin runner who is well bred for the grass.