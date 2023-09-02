JAY LIETZAU'S CANTERBURY LINE

Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: A Roze and Wine (3rd race). Value play of the day: Stomping Moon (7th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 5, (1,2,4,8/2,4,8,9/2/1,3,7/1,7), $48.00.

1 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $27,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Spin the Moon (Gallardo, Robertson)119/5-2

2: Missy Piggy (Lindsay, Cline)119/5-1

3: This Damsel Mayfly (Harr, Cline)119/9-2

4: Miss Polo Bar (Bridgmohan, Silva, Jr.)119/9-5

5: Russian Tothe Wire (Quinonez, Lund)119/12-1

6: Stolen Art (Wade, Espinoza)119/5-1

SPIN THE MOON (1) has a sibling that won her career debut and over $470K in total earnings. Is bred for the surface and the Robertson barn wins at 26% with first-time-starters. Will need to break alertly. MISS POLO BAR (4) has posted some nice speed figures at this distance but has yet to graduate in four attempts. STOLEN ART (6) starts for a high percentage barn and has a steady string of workout in preparation.

2 6 furlongs. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $27,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Tapiture's Lady (Berrios-Lopez, Rosin)113/9-5

2: Jocasta (Quinonez, Scherer)118/7-2

3: Two Practical (Wade, Rosin)118/4-1

4: Papaisice (Bridgmohan, McDaniel)118/8-1

5: Shy Shy (Gallardo, Robertson)118/5-2

6: Real Awesome (Harr, Backhaus)118/15-1

TAPITURE'S LADY (1) broke slowly in her career debut but was definitely doing her best running late. Adds an extra one-and-a-half furlongs and the conditioner wins at 30% in second start. SHY SHY (5) battled for the early lead in her debut before tiring late. Switches to Gallardo in the saddle and her speed is dangerous. JOCASTA (2) is bred to be precocious and the barn wins with 25% of newbies.

3 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Honey Bella (Gallardo, Robertson)121/6-1

2: Criminal Record (Bridgmohan, Asprino)121/4-1

3: Essential Bella (Wade, Richard)121/7-2

4: A Roze and Wine (Berrios-Lopez, Asprino)116/5-2

5: Manhattan Cherry (Santos, Woolley, Jr.)117/10-1

6: Noel's Angel (Lindsay, Van Winkle)121/8-1

7: Dreaming Biz (Quinonez, Van Winkle)123/6-1

8: Birdie Be Gone (Roman, Biehler)121/10-1

A ROZE AND WINE (4) loves the distance and loves the Shakopee sod with six wins and three placings in ten starts. Drops in class, has great speed and gets the apprentice in the saddle. ESSENTIAL BELLA (3) returns to a grass sprint after routing in last. This is her preferred distance and her tactical speed is beneficial. DREAMING BIZ (7) cuts back in distance after two wins going long but was claimed away from the top barn.

4 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Rockinmyfeatherboa (Berrios-Lopez, Martinez)113/10-1

2: Honorable Mischief (Wade, Rosin)118/3-1

3: Island Jive (Quinonez, Rengstorf)118/12-1

4: Pearl Button (Gallardo, Richard)118/6-1

5: Blues Cross (Harr, Rhone)118/15-1

6: Call'em All (Santos, Berndt)118/5-1

7: Retired Kathy (Lindsay, Van Winkle)118/10-1

8: Northern Bright (Hernandez, Rengstorf)118/8-1

9: Midship Molly (Bridgmohan, Van Winkle)118/10-1

10: Battlin C J (Roman, Berndt)118/4-1

HONORABLE MISCHIEF (2) had a tardy start in her career debut before rushing up into contention and finishing a tiring second. Has good early speed but needs to break alertly to hold her inside position. CALL'EM ALL (6) debuts for leading connections and they paid $52K for this filly at the Minnesota Sale last August. Only four workouts to prepare but last was a bullet on Aug. 25. PEARL BUTTON (4) had a bullet workout from the gate on August 3rd and the barn wins with 30% of debuters.

5 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $13,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Shabam (Gallardo, Robertson)123/5-1

2: Fast to Fortune (Berrios-Lopez, Woolley, Jr.)118/5-2

3: Merlin's Sister (Sosa, Bedford)118/15-1

4: Fat and Furious (Barajas, Silva)123/7-2

5: Shes Got the Power (Wade, Silva, Jr.)123/6-1

6: Mizzanna (Harr, Sheehan)123/4-1

7: Brewsky (Quinonez, Donlin)123/15-1

8: Lila's Lucky Lady (Bridgmohan, Asprino)123/6-1

FAST TO FORTUNE (2) has been competitive locally this summer except for her last race in which she tired badly. Drops in class, gets the apprentice weight allowance and is the controlling speed. SHABAM (1) drops to the lowest class of her career for a high percentage barn. Third race off the layoff and gets the inside post to save ground. FAT AND FURIOUS (4) will hope for a fast pace to setup her closing kick.

6 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Ma France (Sosa, Silva, Jr.)118/9-2

2: Ann Alee (Bridgmohan, Biehler)119/5-1

3: Summer Fireflys (Carmona, Candelas)118/12-1

4: Boardwalk Queen (Quinonez, Berndt)119/6-1

5: Walk Softly (Hernandez, Martinez)123/12-1

6: Countess of Cairo (Roman, Van Winkle)119/20-1

7: Willowmygirl (Berrios-Lopez, Woolley, Jr.)114/10-1

8: Caly Bali (Wade (Rosin)119/7-2

9: Morgs World (Gallardo, Robertson)123/5-2

MORGS WORLD (9) stretches out to two-turns on the grass after two turf sprints. Should get a favorable setup to accentuate her closing kick with multiple need-the-lead types in here. BOARDWALK QUEEN (4) just broke her maiden sprinting in last via disqualification. Comes from a good barn and should relish the added distance. ANN ALEE (2) has quality early speed but might have company up front.

7 1 mile. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $27,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Briartown (Berrios-Lopez, Richard)114/7-2

2: Stomping Moon (Gallardo, Robertson)119/3-1

3: P R Call Me Maybe (Harr, Westermann)123/5-2

4: Charismo (Hernandez, Stankey)123/15-1

5: Harleezy (Santos, Rosin)119/6-1

6: Alcazaba (Quinonez, Van Winkle)119/8-1

7: Unstoppable Force (Wade, Rengstorf)123/9-2

STOMPING MOON (2) returns to dirt after two turf attempts for a high percentage barn. Ran a nice speed figure on the dirt last fall as a two-year-old and is bred to appreciate a dirt route. BRIARTOWN (1) also returns to the dirt but has had many chances to graduate. Showed talent this spring at Oaklawn. P R CALL ME MAYBE (3) has posted some nice speed figures sprinting on the local dirt but as a four-year-old, is there any upside after ten starts?

8 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Mister Muldoon (Gallardo, Robertson)119/10-1

2: Happy Dancer (Harr, Lund)119/4-1

3: Whistler (Berrios-Lopez, Williams)118/5-1

4: Irish Dawn (Wolff, Wolff)123/8-1

5: Forty Strangers (Wade, Williams)123/12-1

6: Crocodilehunter (Quinonez, Padilla)119/6-1

7: Lo Lo's Laughter (Hernandez, Berndt)123/3-1

8: My Crazy Neighbor (Santos, Berndt)123/9-2

9: Magnet and Steel (Sosa, Rarick)118/15-1

MISTER MULDOON (1) hasn't shown much in two starts locally this meet but those were going long on the turf. Graduated at this distance here as a two-year-old and comes off a two-month freshening. WHISTLER (3) broke his maiden impressively in his career debut in a turf sprint. Can he replicate that performance on the dirt? His workouts say yes. LO LO'S LAUGHTER (7) ran second while chasing a wire-to-wire victor in last. His tactical speed is an asset.

9 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Hap Hot (Roman, Rengstorf)121/5-1

2: Violent City (Quinonez, Berndt)121/2-1

3: Boat Song (Gallardo, Robertson)121/4-1

4: Kierkegaard (Murray, Scherer)121/6-1

5: Macho Rocco (Wade, Diodoro)123/8-1

6: Out Run'm (Bridgmohan, Espinoza)121/12-1

7: Reckoning Day (Berrios-Lopez, Woolley, Jr.)116/3-1

RECKONING DAY (7) is in great form having won six-straight including three locally. Loves this specialty distance with three wins in five starts. Outside post and tactical speed gives Berrios-Lopez many options. HAP HOT (1) has won last two easily going wire-to-wire. Could be on the lead again but faces tougher here. BOAT SONG (3) has posted nice speed figures in last two but hasn't raced since opening night.