JAY LIETZAU'S CANTERBURY LINE

Post time: 4 p.m. Lock of the day: Doctor Oscar (8th race). Value play of the day: Marvelous Thunder (2nd race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 1, (2,5,7/8/1,2/5,8,9/3,4,5,6,9), $45.00.

1 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Delusional Dream (Hernandez, Sheehan)123/15-1

2: Ann Alee (Hernandez, Biehler)119/9-5

3: Checkcashingconnie (Berrios-Lopez, Robertson)114/10-1

4: Diggs Won (Bridgmohan, Peters)123/15-1

5: Caly Bali (Santos, Rosin)119/3-1

6: Honey Bella (Gallardo, Robertson)123/9-2

7: Midnight Lane (Roman, Berndt)119/6-1

8: Ana (Quinonez, Scherer)119/8-1

ANN ALEE (2) raced well in her first attempt around two-turns in last while flashing early speed and tiring late. Speed has been advantageous on the Shakopee sod lately and top jock gets aboard. CALY BALI (5) has been competitive in her turf tries but has broken slowly in last two. Needs to break cleanly to have her best chance. MIDNIGHT LANE (7) is a rapidly improving three-year-old for the top barn.

2 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Hap Hot (Roman, Rengstorf)121/8-1

2: Saint Charles (Santos, Richard)121/12-1

3: Hurts So Good (Gallardo, Robertson)121/12-1

4: Macho Rocco (Quinonez, Diodoro)121/15-1

5: Channel Won (Bridgmohan, Tracy)123/5-2

6: Love My Jimmy (Berrios-Lopez, Diodoro)118/8-1

7: Happy Hour Bobby (Sosa, Rhone)116/15-1

8: Marvelous Thunder (Harr, Cline)121/5-1

9: Mister Banjoman (Hernandez, Robertson)121/6-1

10: Samurai Mike (Hernandez, McDaniel)121/4-1

MARVELOUS THUNDER (8) narrowly missed in last in only his second start of the year. Should have added fitness and gets off the rail. Enough early speed in here to setup his late move. CHANNEL WON (5) goes for three-straight and Bridgmohan has been on fire lately on the lawn. We will see his best running late. HAP HOT (1) tries grass for the first time but is well bred for it. Inside speed is dangerous if he breaks alertly.

3 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $10,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Danzingwithroyalty (Hernandez, Silva)119/12-1

2: Sheza Real Deal (Sosa, Backhaus)114/30-1

3: Ucantgetwhatuwant (Santos, Riecken)119/12-1

4: Roll Gypsy Roll (Hernandez, Richard)119/3-1

5: It's Me (Roman, Berndt)119/4-1

6: Smart Leah (Berrios-Lopez, Woolley, Jr.)118/15-1

7: Karats Kount (Lindsay, Smith)119/12-1

8: Graceful Moon (Harr, Cline)119/8-1

9: Majestic Cinema (Carmona, Espinoza)114/15-1

10: Dr Z's Elsa (Barajas, Silva)119/8-1

11: Tammy Macho (Bridgmohan, Martinez)119/10-1

12: Tatum's Journey (Gallardo, Robertson)119/5-1

IT'S ME (5) returns to the dirt after three grass races and cuts back in distance. Has enough speed to be involved early and enough stamina to wear them down rate for the leading barn. TATUM'S JOURNEY (12) got an easy lead in a paceless race in last and still couldn't hold on. Her speed is dangerous but must overcome an outside post. DANZINGWITHROYALTY (1) should improve in her second start and has speed on the rail.

4 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $27,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: P R Call Me Maybe (Santos, Westermann)123/4-1

2: Louis (Gallardo, Rengstorf)123/10-1

3: Red's Mr Z (Sosa, Rarick)114/20-1

4: Sweet Analyzer (Hernandez, Riecken)123/8-1

5: Found Jordan (Ulloa, Peters)123/5-2

6: Charismo (Bridgmohan, Stankey)123/30-1

7: Prestigiously Wild (Glass, Backhaus)114/30-1

8: Burn Boss (Murray, Bedford)123/15-1

9: Cat On the Prowl (Carmona, Candelas)114/10-1

10: Lapinski Union (Hernandez, Robertson)119/5-1

11: Fujin (Quinonez, Padilla)119/6-1

12: Just Because (Harr, McDaniel)119/15-1

13: Ber Cher (Hernandez, Rhone)119/12-1

14: Stomping Moon (Gallardo, Robertson)119/7-2

15: War Rascal (Bridgmohan, Espinoza)119/8-1

16: Rockin Boots (Roman, Martinez)119/8-1

LOUIS (2) makes his second turf start for a high percentage barn after showing early zip in last and stopping. Might improve in his third lifetime start with the addition of blinkers. P R CALL ME MAYBE (1) has had many opportunities but showed promise last time seen on the grass and will be able to save ground on the rail. FOUND JORDAN (5) has three consecutive placings and will be flying late.

5 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $15,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Tactical Attack (Hernandez, Martinez)123/12-1

2: Yo Dawg (Roman, Berndt)123/4-1

3: Sea to Success (Berrios-Lopez, Martinez)118/7-2

4: Citrus Bay (Carmona, Tranquilino)118/15-1

5: Moon Connection (Gallardo, Robertson)119/5-2

6: Kid's Inheritance (Santos, Bethke)123/6-1

7: Runtoday (Hernandez, Richard)119/9-2

8: Speitful Sam (Harr, Robertson)123/10-1

MOON CONNECTION (5) crushed lesser foes in last while going to wire-to-wire. Makes his first start for the Hall of Fame Robertson barn but must take another step forward to beat this group. YO DAWG (2) gets back on the dirt after a couple unsuccessful turf attempts. Might appreciate the switch due to his one win and two seconds in three starts on the surface. RUNTODAY (7) is third off the layoff and is exiting a career best speed figure.

6 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $27,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Baby Nova (Quinonez, Tranquilino)119/12-1

2: Briartown (Hernandez, Richard)119/2-1

3: Palace Attained (Berrios-Lopez, Donlin)114/20-1

4: Jamaica Mistaica (Lindsay, Smith)123/20-1

5: Violent River (Gallardo, Robertson)119/3-1

6: Holy Smarty (Carmona, Weir III)118/15-1

7: Preparedness (Harr, Cline)119/8-1

8: Haunted Haze (Santos, Berndt)119/5-1

9: Wynn Trip (Hernandez, Robertson)119/9-2

HAUNTED HAZE (8) showed speed in career debut on the dirt before tiring. Switches to the lawn but is bred to adore the surface as his half-brother has six career wins on the Shakopee sod. WYNN TRIP (9) has good early speed but has tired in last two starts. If he gets loose today, he could be tough to catch. VIOLENT RIVER (5) makes his first start for the Robertson barn after facing better this spring in Arkansas.

7 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $13,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Move Over (Sosa, Asprino)118/12-1

2: Beat the Heat (Carmona, Kenney)118/12-1

3: Mountain Pine (Hernandez, McDaniel)121/6-1

4: Twoko Bay (Murray, Scherer)121/3-1

5: Thick Haze (Bridgmohan, Rengstorf)121/6-1

6: Gopher Gold (Santos, Silva, Jr.)121/8-1

7: Mark in Greeley (Hernandez, Rengstorf)123/15-1

8: Zumurudee (Berrios-Lopez, Woolley, Jr.)118/10-1

9: Macedonian Ruler (Roman, Rosin)123/4-1

10: Xtreme Mayhem (Gallardo, Martinez)121/20-1

11: Words of Wisdom (Quinonez, Diodoro)121/12-1

12: King Nate (Harr, Rarick)123/20-1

13: Super Wise (Murray, Scherer)121/8-1

14: King of the Kids (Quinonez, Berndt)123/5-1

15: War Chest (Hernandez, Rengstorf)123/5-1

16: Niles Channel (Bridgmohan, Tracy)121/12-1

THICK HAZE (5) loves the local lawn having won half of his twelve starts. Was on the dirt last out and caught a yielding turf course before that. Will look for firm footing and gets Bridgmohan up. TWOKO BAY (4) drops steeply in class but has been hanging lately down the lane. Maybe the class relief will wake him up. MACEDONIAN RULER (9) got up just in time in last and could be making up ground late.

8 Tom Metzen H.B.P.A. Sprint Stakes. 6 furlongs. Restricted. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $50,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Crocodile Tears (Berrios-Lopez, Rarick)117/8-1

2: Doctor Oscar (Quinonez, Padilla)123/6-5

3: Sir Wellington (Hernandez, Robertson)123/7-2

4: Thealligatorhunter (Roman, Padilla)121/9-2

5: Deflater (Lindsay, Cline)119/15-1

6: Exxel (Harr, Lund)119/6-1

7: Plane Talk (Gallardo, Robertson)119/10-1

DOCTOR OSCAR (2) returns on only seven days rest but he's in such good form, not sure it's going to matter. There is other quality speed in the race but that hasn't been an issue either. SIR WELLINGTON (3) ships in from the east coast for the local connections and has been posting impressive speed figures. His tactical speed is an asset. EXXEL (6) returns from a long layoff in a tough spot. Placed third in this race last year so knows what it takes.

9 Shakopee Juvenile Stakes. 6 furlongs. Open. 2-year olds. Purse: $50,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Bourbon Aficionado (Hernandez, Robertson)120/9-2

2: Stradivarian (Santos, Martinez)116/12-1

3: General Battle Axe (Quinonez, Padilla)120/5-2

4: Outofthedark (Roman, Padilla)120/5-1

5: Capala (Harr, Lund)116/15-1

6: Xtreme Smoke Show (Gallardo, Robertson)118/2-1

7: Super Renzo (Berrios-Lopez, Williams)120/6-1

BOURBON AFICIONADO (1) overcame obstacles to graduate at first asking including being pinched at the start and no racing room until the top of the stretch. Could be better on the dirt. XTREME SMOKE SHOW (6) faces the boys after breaking her maiden in her debut. If she can shake loose early, she could be tough to catch. SUPER RENZO (7) has the outside post and tactical speed but will have to improve.

10 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $28,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Cousvinnysacanuck (Gallardo, Berndt)121/6-1

2: Bayou Colonel (Berrios-Lopez, Scherer)116/12-1

3: Out Run'm (Bridgmohan, Espinoza)121/15-1

4: Bugler (Hernandez, Kenney)121/8-1

5: Reef's Destiny (Har, Cline)121/12-1

6: Wise Verdict (Roman, Rhone)121/12-1

7: Blame J D (Hernandez, Richard)121/5-1

8: Windcracker (Barajas, Silva)121/10-1

9: Bayou Benny (Quinonez, Scherer)121/3-1

10: Aries Reigns (Sosa, Rarick)116/20-1

11: Inter Miami (Santos, Rhone)121/4-1

INTER MIAMI (11) has two wins at this specialty distance and is coming off a win. The outside post and his tactical speed should allow Santos to see how the race develops and react accordingly. BLAME J D (7) just missed beating the top pick in last. He appears to be rounding into form and Hernandez stays aboard. BAYOU BENNY (9) has faced MN-bred stakes company in last two so he will appreciate the class drop but faces open company.

11 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Seeking Splendor (Barajas, Silva)121/15-1

2: Mongolian Bee (Hernandez, Richard)117/8-1

3: Public Safety (Hernandez, Rosin)121/10-1

4: Warrior Boss (Bridgmohan, Berndt)121/9-2

5: New Dice (Carmona, McDaniel)116/12-1

6: Ghost Strategy (Gallardo, McDaniel)121/15-1

7: Dillon Rocks (Berrios-Lopez, Gutierrez)116/8-1

8: Grunder (Ulloa, Rengstorf)121/15-1

9: Sam Sez (Roman, Biehler)119/5-1

10: Smooth Scat (Harr, Rosin)117/15-1

11: Run Lea Run (Sosa, Rarick)116/12-1

12: Botany (Quinonez, Biehler)121/20-1

13: Zoffa (Santos, Rengstorf)121/7-2

SAM SEZ (9) had a gutsy performance in last after challenging for the lead early and pulling away late. Could be the controlling speed today and he seems to be feeling good right now. ZOFFA (13) drops in class, cuts back in distance and his last two speed figures dominate this field, however, he hasn't won in last 17 attempts. WARRIOR BOSS (4) takes a class plunge and has six local wins on his resume for the leading barn.

12 5½ furlongs. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $27,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Skinny Bobby (Murray, Scherer)118/9-2

2: Got Ghosted (Hernandez, Rhone)118/5-2

3: Chasentheone (Roman, Padilla)118/8-1

4: Westdakota (Sosa, Bedford)113/30-1

5: Supreme Leader (Berrios-Lopez, Silva)113/15-1

6: Gracie's Dude (Ulloa, Candelas)118/30-1

7: Caught Off Guard (Quinonez, Berndt)118/5-1

8: Cinco Majestic (Barajas, Silva)118/12-1

9: Cowboy Cause (Hernandez, McDaniel)118/12-1

10: El Encanto (Gallardo, Lund)118/8-1

11: Tell 'Em I'm Comin (Harr, Cline)118/10-1

12: David's Faith (Carmona, Lund)113/10-1

13: Army Kid (Berrios-Lopez, Rosin)113/4-1

14: Grumpy Bay (Glass, Silva)113/12-1

EL ENCANTO (10) was bet down in his career debut in a turf sprint and never really got involved. Moves to the dirt and his workouts indicate he should like the new footing. Expecting major improvement in second start. CAUGHT OFF GUARD (7) makes his career debut for the 2023 top trainer and his sire is known for precocious runners. SKINNY BOBBY (1) has early speed and the rail but must break cleanly to hold his position.

13 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Schmooze (Murray, Bethke)123/8-1

2: Da Ghost (Hernandez, Rhone)123/12-1

3: Kurt's Choice (Gallardo, Berndt)119/4-1

4: Stun Gun (Sosa, Miller)118/20-1

5: Risky Situation (Lindsay, Cline)123/20-1

6: Summer All Year (Roman, Padilla)119/8-1

7: Color Me Legendary (Harr, Lund)123/15-1

8: Magnet and Steel (Bridgmohan, Rarick)123/20-1

9: Magic Monday (Carmona, Robertson)118/12-1

10: Unique Path (Santos, Rhone)123/10-1

11: Ramblingamblinman (Berrios-Lopez, Riecken)114/5-1

12: Leaoflittlefaith (Hernandez, Robertson)119/5-2

KURT'S CHOICE (3) cuts back in distance and returns to the dirt. The jockey/trainer combination have won five-of-seven starts this meet and this gelding's tactical speed makes him dangerous. LEAOFLITTLEFAITH (12) gets the outside post and has speed. The top jock may try to use that speed early to control the pace. SCHMOOZE (1) drops to a more realistic level and his speed figures fit here.