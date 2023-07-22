JAY LIETZAU'S CANTERBURY LINE

Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Protonic and Gin (3rd race). Value play of the day: War Chest (7th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 4, (2,5/3,4/1,2,5/1,3/2,3,4,5), $48.00.

1 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $10,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Just Because (Wade, Litfin)119/6-1

2: Cowboy Jack (Murray, Sweere)119/12-1

3: Blue Paradise (Lopez, Asprino)124/5-2

4: Northern Cocktail (Reyes, Woolley, Jr.)119/8-1

5: Water to Wine (Harr, Cline)119/4-1

6: Western Charm (Bridgmohan, Woolley, Jr.)124/9-2

7: Tap That Dial (Berrios-Lopez, Rosin)114/3-1

TAP THAT DIAL (7) lost at 1/5 in last after battling for the lead and getting passed late. Bug boy should be able to use his tactical speed from the outside post to gain good position. WESTERN CHARM (6) has natural speed and dueled the top pick in last before relenting late. Has had many tries at this level. WATER TO WINE (5) was competitive two back before a failed grass experiment in last. Drop in class may be the key.

2 4½ furlongs. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $27,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Bringonthebubbly (Barajas, Silva)118/4-1

2: Gi Gis Map (Valenzuela, Rosin)118/2-1

3: Short Stretch (Wade, Biehler)118/5-2

4: Rosalina (Sosa, Litfin)113/5-1

5: Cressons Lil Charm (Hernandez, Silva)118/8-1

6: Miss Silver (Ulloa (Martinez)118/6-1

GI GIS MAP (2) has posted some nice workouts in preparation for her debut including a bullet workout on July 1st. Will attempt to capitalize on her good post by using her speed. SHORT STRETCH (3) comes from a sire who hits with 16% with two-year-old first-time starters. Biehler is more than capable with newcomers. BRINGONTHEBUBBLY (1) has two races under her belt down in her home state but runs without Lasix today.

3 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: North Arm Bay (Bridgmohan, Bethke)124/4-1

2: Jose Patio (Lopez, Biehler)119/9-2

3: Gabriel's Legend (Lara, Donlin, Jr.)124/15-1

4: Smart Oxie (Quinonez, Livingston)124/6-1

5: Protonic and Gin (Gallardo, Quinonez)119/2-1

6: Mystifier (Berrios-Lopez, Rosin)119/3-1

7: Color Me Legendary (Wade, Lund)124/10-1

PROTONIC AND GIN (5) is an improving three-year-old trying turf for the second time. Had a rough trip in his turf debut but still managed second. Looking for a cleaner trip today. MYSTIFIER (6) was right with the top pick at the wire two back but is zero-for-16 the last two years. JOSE PATIO (2) attempts the turf for the first time and is bred for it. Could be dangerous with his early speed.

4 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Geaux Yoshka (Hernandez, Quinonez)122/2-1

2: Our Valley (Lopez, Williams)122/5-1

3: New Dice (Sosa, Litfin)119/4-1

4: O Dogg (Quinonez, Riecken)122/12-1

5: Hightail Cowboy (Valenzuela, Richard)122/8-1

6: Linchtown (Roman, Gutierrez)122/8-1

7: Bugler (Wade, Kenney)122/3-1

HIGHTAIL COWBOY (5) has hit the board in six-of-seven starts in Shakopee. Cuts back in distance after two routes and has tactical speed to gain good early position. OUR VALLEY (2) drops in class and returns to dirt. Last two local tries were on the turf so might appreciate the surface change. GEAUX YOSHKA (1) returns off a 15-month layoff and drops aggressively down the class ladder. If he feels good, watch out.

5 1 mile on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Honeycrisp (Berrios-Lopez, Richard)114/6-1

2: Grace A'lace (Wade, Bethke)119/3-1

3: Midnight Lane (Roman, Berndt)119/6-1

4: Diggs Won (Murray, Peters)124/9-2

5: Kookyberry (Bridgmohan, Rengstorf)119/8-1

6: Strabella (Quinonez, Donlin)124/9-5

7: Sassy Banker (Glass, Riecken)119/15-1

MIDNIGHT LANE (3) makes her third lifetime start for the top barn but first start going two-turns on the grass. According to her genetics, she is bred to run all day on the surface. DIGGS WON (4) is third off the layoff and has made up a lot of ground in two paceless races. If the early fractions are fast, she'll be coming late. STRABELLA (6) has speed figures that fit here but those were sprinting on the dirt. Question her ability to go long on the grass.

6 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $35,000. Purse: $29,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Albizu (Quinonez, Diodoro)122/7-5

2: Bigfoot City (Lopez, Silva, Jr.)122/9-2

3: Holden the Lute (Berrios-Lopez, Diodoro)117/5-2

4: Windcracker (Barajas, Silva)122/10-1

5: Unified Dreams (Wade, Scherer)124/3-1

UNIFIED DREAMS (5) has won two straight going long and both runner-ups won next-out. Has tactical speed to stalk the leaders and pounce late. BIGFOOT CITY (2) is in great form this year winning four-of-seven but all were on the green, however, he has a solid career dirt record with five-of-seven finishes in the top two. ALBIZU (1) had posted three straight speed figures in the 90's but has routed only twice.

7 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $13,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: War Chest (Hernandez, Silva)124/5-1

2: Political Riot (Lindsay, Van Winkle)124/10-1

3: N. K. Rocket Man (Berrios-Lopez, Williams)119/7-2

4: Ima Harley Too (Quinonez, Biehler)124/6-1

5: Mishko (Barajas, Silva)124/15-1

6: King Nate (Santos, Rarick)124/15-1

7: Just Blaze (Murray, Scherer)124/9-2

8: Zumurudee (Lopez, Woolley, Jr.)124/5-2

9: Optimistic Valor (Wellington, Donlin, Jr.)119/15-1

WAR CHEST (1) drops in class and moves to the rail after three straight tough posts. Hernandez should be able to save ground and make a winning move in deep stretch. N.K. ROCKET MAN (3) will be loose on the lead early. Gets in light with an apprentice rider and will be winging it on the front-end but how long can he last. IMA HARLEY TOO (4) has four wins on the Shakopee sod and is rounding into form.

8 6 furlongs. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $27,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: P R Call Me Maybe (Gallardo, Westermann)124/3-1

2: Love a Fighter (Valenzuela, Berndt)119/6-1

3: Louis (Quinonez, Rengstorf)124/7-2

4: Big Muckity (Roman, Biehler)119/2-1

5: Going At It (Ulloa, Berndt)119/4-1

6: Alcazaba (Wade, Van Winkle)119/8-1

LOVE A FIGHTER (2) is a well-bred firster for the leading trainer. Paid $75K for this colt at auction as a yearling and his workouts are typical for this barn. BIG MUCKITY (4) ran well in only start at two-years-old last winter at Remington from a tough post. Should improve with maturity and experience. LOUIS (3) makes his first start for the Rengstorf barn who hits at 22% with newcomers. This may be a prep for a later turf try.