JAY LIETZAU'S CANTERBURY LINE

Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Cupids Crush (4th race). Value play of the day: Manhattan Cherry (2nd race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 5, (1,5/2,3,4/1,2/4,5,7,8/2,7), $48.00.

1 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Angel of Attack (Valenzuela, Berndt)119/7-2

2: Prestigiously Wild (Murray, Backhaus)119/12-1

3: B L's Concerto (Hernandez, Donlin)119/5-2

4: Artie Below Zero (Santos, Donlin)124/9-2

5: R Voo's Taboo (Gallardo, Westermann)124/6-1

6: Sweet Analyzer (Bridgmohan, Riecken)124/2-1

SWEET ANALYZER (6) makes his second start of the season and draws the outside post. Bridgmohan should be able sit off the front-runners and wear them down when it matters. B L'S CONCERTO (3) showed speed in his second start of his career before tiring. Could be loose on the lead with the top jockey in the saddle. ARTIE BELOW ZERO (4) didn't show much in last but debut was encouraging.

2 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $10,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Mizzen Gee Ma (Valenzuela, Rosin)119/6-1

2: Kookyberry (Quinonez, Rengstorf)119/3-1

3: Miss Carmen Cibo (Roman, Chleborad)119/10-1

4: Manhattan Cherry (Reyes, Quinonez)119/9-2

5: Mark of Victory (Lopez, Lund)119/6-1

6: Like Fine Wine (Berrios-Lopez, Berndt)114/5-2

7: Miz McCoy (Lindsay, Sheehan)124/15-1

8: Delusional Dream (Hernandez, Sheehan)124/8-1

MANHATTAN CHERRY (4) makes her three-year-old debut after three mediocre tries last year. Well bred for the turf, drops in class and gets Lasix for the first time. LIKE FINE WINE (6) makes a curious drop down the claiming ladder for the leading barn. Faced much better last fall but didn't show much interest. MARK OF VICTORY (5) didn't show up in career debut at Turf Paradise but was bet down and is bred for the surface.

3 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $14,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Future Perfect (Gallardo, Quinonez)124/8-5

2: Supreme Capo (Barandela, Peters)124/4-1

3: Lucky McCoy (Lindsay, Sheehan)124/8-1

4: Hi Yah (Berrios-Lopez, Williams)114/2-1

5: Star of Stars (Murray, Russell)124/12-1

6: Star Mission (Wolff, Wolff)124/6-1

HI YAH (4) popped and stopped in last at Prairie Meadows but the race prior was impressive. Could be lone speed and should appreciate the shorter distance and new surface. FUTURE PERFECT (1) makes his second start off an extended layoff for a new barn. Ran evenly in last against a next-out winner. Will need someone to pressure the top pick. STAR MISSION (6) makes his seasonal debut but needs the pace to collapse for his best chance.

4 Frances Genter Stakes. 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $50,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Spoiled Brat (Bridgmohan, Rengstorf)122/12-1

2: Lover Girl (Lopez, Williams)122/9-2

3: Ann Alee (Quinonez, Biehler)122/5-2

4: Checkcashingconnie (Hernandez, Quinonez)122/10-1

5: Cupids Crush (Gallardo, Quinonez)122/4-5

6: Mighty Madi (Sosa, Rarick)117/20-1

CUPIDS CRUSH (5) just won a stakes race going long on the turf against open company. Faces state-breds, cuts back in distance and has yet to be headed this year. LOVER GIRL (2) beat the top pick as a two-year-old and then raced evenly while chasing her in last. Should improve with a start under her belt. ANN ALEE (3) graduated in debut in style going wire-to-wire by three lengths but faces much tougher.

5 Ralph Strangis Stakes. 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $50,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Xavey Dave (Gallardo, Quinonez)120/3-1

2: Bubba Bob (Wade, Rengstorf)120/12-1

3: That's Not Funny (Bridgmohan, Berndt)118/8-1

4: Thealligatorhunter (Quinonez, Padilla)118/7-2

5: Stagecoach Boys (Roman, Berndt)120/5-2

6: Hot Shot Kid (Hernandez, Quinonez)118/12-1

7: Silver Dash (Valenzuela, Martinez)120/10-1

8: Devoted to You (Lopez, Silva, Jr.)118/5-1

XAVEY DAVE (1) is third off the layoff for a new barn. Has run fabulously in both starts this season displaying a keen turn of foot in last on the grass running down a loose leader in deep stretch. STAGECOACH BOYS (5) continues to improve for top barn narrowly missing in last against open company in a stakes race. Will be closing late. THEALLIGATORHUNTER (4) crossed the wire first in this race last year but was DQ'd. Will be loose on the lead but not sure this is his best surface.

6 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Samurai Mike (Wade, Litfin)122/6-1

2: Released (Lara, Rengstorf)122/4-1

3: Channel Won (Bridgmohan, Tracy)122/9-2

4: Hurts So Good (Roman, Quinonez)122/5-2

5: Dive Deep (Quinonez, Danger)122/10-1

6: Happy Hour Bobby (Lopez, Rhone)122/10-1

7: Bayou Colonel (Hernandez, Scherer)122/8-1

8: Mister Banjoman (Gallardo, Quinonez)122/5-1

CHANNEL WON (3) was washed off the turf in last and just missed two back after a slow start. Will like returning to a grass sprint where he has eight career victories at this tricky distance. HURTS SO GOOD (4) came off the bench at Hawthorne and ran a good second to two next-out winners. Could be pressured on the front-end. RELEASED (2) has run two nice races sprinting on the local lawn this meet.

7 Minnesota Turf Distaff Stakes. 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $50,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Let's Skedaddle (Bridgmohan, Berndt)120/3-1

2: Midnight Current (Hernandez, Berndt)118/8-5

3: It's Her Time (Evans, Quinonez)118/12-1

4: She's My Warrior (Quinonez, Padilla)120/8-1

5: Shabam (Berrios-Lopez, Quinonez)118/15-1

6: Scent of Success (Gallardo, Quinonez)118/9-2

7: Start Singing (Santos, Rengstorf)120/12-1

8: Charlie's Penny (Wade, Berndt)124/8-5

9: Molly's Angel (Roman, Padilla)118/6-1

MIDNIGHT CURRENT (2) is back to defend her title after romping by four lengths versus many of these last year. Her versatility is her greatest weapon and Hernandez should be able to save ground early. LET'S SKEDADDLE (1) has the same connections as the top pick and beat her barnmate two back. Will be flying late. SCENT OF SUCCESS (6) has four wins on the Shakopee sod and has tactical speed.

8 1 mile Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Grunder (Hernandez, Rengstorf)124/5-1

2: Passthecat (Valenzuela, Hanson)124/10-1

3: Nacho S (Murray, Russell)124/12-1

4: Unique Path (Santos, Rhone)124/9-2

5: Tale of Truth (Berrios-Lopez, Diodoro)119/3-1

6: The Swayze Express (Sosa, Carmichael)114/10-1

7: Don't Box Me In (Hernandez, Berndt)124/5-2

8: Big Pete (Harr, Rengstorf)124/6-1

DON'T BOX ME IN (7) drops back into claiming after two allowance efforts. Will need to rediscover the speed he displayed last year to break alertly and save ground into the first turn. TALE OF TRUTH (5) makes his second local start for the high percentage Diodoro barn and broke slowly in last. UNIQUE PATH (4) ran third in his last dirt start before trying the turf in last. Needs to improve to compete.

9 Victor S. Myers Stakes. 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $50,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Roses by Liam (Santos, Padilla)122/5-1

2: Sir Sterling (Wade, Rengstorf)122/2-1

3: It's Bobs Business (Roman, Berndt)122/12-1

4: Distorted Pro (Valenzuela, Quinonez)122/7-2

5: Crocodilehunter (Quinonez, Padilla)122/9-2

6: Protonic and Gin (Gallardo, Quinonez)122/10-1

7: West Island (Hernandez, Rengstorf)122/4-1

WEST ISLAND (7) broke his maiden emphatically in his three-year-old debut by eight widening lengths. With only three career starts, he's still learning and has tremendous upside. Top jock stays aboard. SIR STERLING (2) comes from the same barn as the top pick and has run back-to-back nice races. If he outbreaks the top pick, he could be tough to catch. PROTONIC AND GIN (6) cuts back in distance and gets back on the dirt. Will be closing late.