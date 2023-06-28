Jay Lietzau's Canterbury line

Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Clickbait (2nd race). Value play of the day: Magnet and Steel (3rd race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 3, (1,4/2/1,3,4,6,7/3,4,6/1,4,7), $45.00.

1 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $10,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Forever Indian (Barajas, McDaniel)124/12-1

2: Lucky's Lane (Valenzuela, Berndt)119/5-2

3: Big Pete (Harr, Rengstorf)124/7-2

4: My Calante (Lara, Roberts)119/9-2

5: Three Rough Shods (Bridgmohan, Robertson)119/8-1

6: Leaoflittlefaith (Roman, Robertson)119/6-1

7: Just Because (Hernandez, Litfin)119/6-1

8: Water to Wine (Lindsay, Cline)119/8-1

LUCKY'S LANE (2) improved substantially last out when moving to the turf and dropping in class. Faces similar today and Berndt is 35% second off a 45-180 day layoff. MY CALANTE (4) ran a nice second last time but has had eleven chances to graduate. A hot pace up front would improve his chances. THREE ROUGH SHODS (5) has yet to beat a horse in two tries but is well bred and has great connections.

2 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $28,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Clickbait (Gallardo, Robertson)122/8-5

2: She's My Warrior (Quinonez, Padilla)122/6-1

3: Emily Smiles (Santos, Silva, Jr.)122/4-1

4: Taking Charge Desi (Wade, Lund)122/15-1

5: Larimar (Valenzuela, Gutierrez)124/5-1

6: Sugar Shack Queen (Birzer, Birzer)124/5-2

CLICKBAIT (1) has been remarkably consistent throughout her entire career hitting the board in all 14 local starts including 13-of-14 in the top two. Has tactical speed, the rail and switches to Gallardo. EMILY SMILES (3) hopped at the start in last, then rushed up and led late before tiring. Better start could result in a better finish. SUGAR SHACK QUEEN (6) won last easily against Iowa-breds down at Prairie Meadows. Only wins have occurred in Iowa. Can her best game travel?

3 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Glendale (Berrios-Lopez, Williams)114/7-2

2: Black Limo (Wade, Rarick)124/5-1

3: Calico Joe (Roman, Berndt)124/6-1

4: Magnet and Steel (Quinonez, Padilla)124/9-2

5: Unique Path (Santos, Rhone)124/8-1

6: The Swayze Express (Hernandez, Carmichael)119/12-1

7: Tour the World (Lopez, Lund)124/10-1

8: Kurt's Choice (Gallardo, Robertson)119/5-2

MAGNET AND STEEL (4) has been running evenly against better in dirt sprints but stretches out on the lawn today. Bred to appreciate the added distance and the surface change. GLENDALE (1) has posted some impressive speed figures on the lawn. Berrios-Lopez should work a good trip from the rail. KURT'S CHOICE (8) went wire-to-wire with slow fractions to break his maiden and faces winners today.

4 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Saint Charles (Hernandez, Richard)124/9-2

2: Distorted Pro (Wade, Robertson)119/7-5

3: Birdie Machine (Ulloa, Berndt)124/5-1

4: Big Boy McCoy (Murray, Sweere)124/15-1

5: Silver Dash (Valenzuela, Martinez)124/5-2

6: Midnight Royal (Roman, Berndt)124/6-1

DISTORTED PRO (2) has hit the board in all five starts against open company including a stakes try at the Fair Grounds. Expecting an improved effort in his second start as a three-year-old and first start against Minnesota-breds. BIRDIE MACHINE (3) has won two straight against open company but at a much lower level. Might need a career best effort to compete. SILVER DASH (5) has five career wins and his speed figures fit this group.

5 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: North Arm Bay (Wade, Bethke)124/9-2

2: Tri Spot (Harr, Backhaus)124/12-1

3: Protonic and Gin (Gallardo, Robertson)119/4-1

4: Burning Leaves (Valenzuela, Berndt)119/5-1

5: Color Me Legendary (Lopez, Lund)124/15-1

6: Bubba Bob (Hernandez, Rengstorf)124/7-2

7: Mystifier (Berrios-Lopez, Rosin)119/5-2

8: Smart Oxie (Quinonez, Livingston)124/10-1

BURNING LEAVES (4) had a rough trip early in last before running evenly. Is lightly raced and only three-years-old so could show improvement in second turf start for great connections. MYSTIFIER (7) chased lone speed in his first local start of the season. There should be more speed up front today setting up her late kick. NORTH ARM BAY (1) has run competitively on the grass but is pace dependent.

6 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Sailing Along (Lopez, Silva, Jr.)122/9-2

2: Gypsy Reward (Murray, Robertson)122/10-1

3: Princess Livia (Santos, Rengstorf)122/3-1

4: Unbridled Twister (Hernandez, Richard)122/2-1

5: Lady Astrid (Harr, Cline)122/5-1

6: Magic Glass (Gallardo, Robertson)117/8-1

7: Hotasapistol (Quinonez, Donlin)122/6-1

MAGIC GLASS (6) is a well-bred daughter of the hot sire Good Magic. Broker her maiden in her career debut then faced future Kentucky Derby runner-up in her next start against the boys. If she matured as expected over the winter for Robertson, watch out. PRINCESS LIVIA (3) has blazing early speed and has hit the board in all eight local starts. UNBRIDLED TWISTER (4) also has good early speed and if she out breaks the other speed, she could be tough to catch.

7 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $13,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Joker Matt (Gallardo, Silva, Jr.)124/9-2

2: Tizona (Santos, Silva, Jr.)124/10-1

3: Cibertruck (Hernandez, Martinez)124/8-1

4: Zumurudee (Lopez, Woolley, Jr.)124/5-2

5: N. K. Rocket Man (Berrios-Lopez, Williams)119/3-1

6: Political Riot (Lindsay, Van Winkle)124/8-1

7: Feeding Frenzy (Ulloa, Berndt)124/5-1

8: Gainer (Roman, Stankey)124/12-1

FEEDING FRENZY (7) was zig-zagging down the stretch in last trying to find room to make his move but was unsuccessful. Enough speed in this race to accentuate his closing kick. JOKER MATT (1) returns to his preferred surface and drops in class. Has the tactical speed needed to take advantage of the one post. ZUMURUDEE (4) has been consistently running high speed figures but not winning much.

8 300 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Phunatic (Cervantes, McDaniel)125/9-5

2: Kory Be Kool (Ramirez, Hobbs)127/9-2

3: Chicks Du Tell (Fonseca-Soto, Hobbs)125/8-1

4: Bv Im Already Taken (Frink, Hanson)125/15-1

5: Evilheartedwoman (Escobedo, Olmstead)125/2-1

6: My Vgw Hero (Alvidrez, Olmstead)125/7-2

PHUNATIC (1) ran nice speed figures at two-years-old last fall. The rail could be the place to be and adds blinkers to add early speed. EVILHEARTEDWOMAN (5) just broke her maiden in Oklahoma for leading connections. A repeat effort would make her tough. MY VGW HERO (6) caught a muddy track in seasonal debut at Remington. Hoping for a fast track for leading trainer.

9 300 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $17,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Iza B Quick (Smith, Norton)125/6-1

2: Blu Bye U (Escobedo, Olmstead)125/9-5

3: Seis It Aint So (Harr, Hybsha)125/3-1

4: Cuervo On Rocks (Ramirez, Geditz)127/15-1

5: Eos Saving Interest (Ramirez, Hardy)127/2-1

6: Db Quick Sam (Cervantes, Livingston)127/8-1

BLU BYE U (2) was on the rail in a stakes race in her first race locally of the meet and ran respectably. Gets some class relief today for the tough to beat Escobedo/Olmstead combination. EOS SAVING INTEREST (5) has a win over the surface with a triumph last summer over the slop. Ran well against winners in last start before his break. SEIS IT AINT SO (3) ran second in the Futurity last fall at big odds.

10 330 yards. State bred. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Louee Blue (Garcia, McDaniel)125/4-1

2: Jjs Blue Moon (Estrada, Stein)125/3-1

3: Ms Streakin Eyes (Harr, Hybsha)125/10-1

4: Lupito (Frink, McDaniel)125/2-1

5: Cynthea Parrkerr (Gallardo, Livingston)125/15-1

6: Dangerous Empress (Fonseca-Soto, Hobbs)125/5-1

7: Irish Ladee (Cervantes, Livingston)125/15-1

8: Wtf Romeo (Ramirez, Hardy)125/8-1

LUPITO (4) showed steady improvement in four races as a two-year-old. Returns at three with more maturity. LOUEE BLUE (1) had a nice seasonal debut at Remington Park after a bobble at the start. Cleaner start could be the key. DANGEROUS EMPRESS (6) ran two competitive races last summer locally and her speed figures are in the range for this field.

11 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Trials. Purse: $7,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Relentlessly Fast (Ramirez, Stein)124/10-1

2: Relentless Minnie (Alvidrez, Olmstead)124/5-2

3: Relentless Corona (Garcia, Olmstead)124/4-1

4: Comeback Darling (Ramirez, Geditz)124/15-1

5: Fabulous N Fiery (Valenzuela, Norton)124/9-2

6: Relentless Robin (Escobedo, Olmstead)124/2-1

7: Wm Rushmore (Estrada, Stein)124/8-1

RELENTLESS ROBIN (6) just missed in career debut down at Remington after dueling with the eventual winner. That start should be the perfect prep race for an optimal effort. RELENTLESS CORONA (3) had the inside and outside post in two starts in Oklahoma. Drew a nice middle post today. RELENTLESS MINNIE (2) scored a nice second place finish in a Minnesota-bred stakes but faces open company today.

12 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Trials. Purse: $7,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Little Zorrito (Fonseca-Soto, Hobbs)124/6-1

2: This Candy Is Grand (Ramirez, Stein)124/12-1

3: Gg Heart On Fire (Smith, Norton)124/7-2

4: Relentlessly Sweet (Garcia (, lmstead)124/8-1

5: Sugar Rushh (Alvidrez, Olmstead)124/2-1

6: Relentless Bay (Escobedo, Olmstead)124/9-5

RELENTLESS BAY (6) broke his maiden in last down at Remington for Olmstead. Another step forward will make him very tough to beat. GG HEART ON FIRE (3) is still a maiden but ran nicely against some salty foes in Oklahoma this spring. Needs to keep improving. SUGAR RUSHH (5) is another Olmstead trainee. Has a win at Canterbury in last but that was state-restricted.