JAY LIETZAU'S CANTERBURY LINE

Post time: 6:30 p.m. Lock of the day: A Roze and Wine (6th race). Value play of the day: Stomping Moon (1st race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 2, (5,6/1,3/1,3,5,8,9,10/1,2,4,9/5), $48.00.

1 1 mile. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $27,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Charismo (Hernandez, Stankey)124/15-1

2: P R Call Me Maybe (Harr, Westermann)124/2-1

3: Unstoppable Force (Wade, Rengstorf)124/4-1

4: Alcazaba (Lopez, Van Winkle)119/6-1

5: Briartown (Hernandez, Richard)119/7-2

6: Stomping Moon (Gallardo, Robertson)119/5-2

STOMPING MOON (6) returns to dirt after two turf attempts for a high percentage barn. Ran a nice speed figure on the dirt last fall as a two-year-old and is bred to appreciate a dirt route. BRIARTOWN (5) also returns to the dirt but has had many chances to graduate. Showed talent this spring at Oaklawn. P R CALL ME MAYBE (2) has posted some nice speed figures sprinting on the local dirt.

2 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $27,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Missy Piggy (Lindsay, Cline)119/6-1

2: This Damsel Mayfly (Harr, Cline)119/9-2

3: Stolen Art (Bridgmohan, Espinoza)119/5-1

4: Nona (Sosa, Backhaus)119/15-1

5: Spin the Moon (Gallardo, Robertson)119/5-2

6: Miss Polo Bar (Hernandez, Silva Jr.)119/9-5

7: Russian Tothe Wire (Wade, Lund)119/12-1

MISS POLO BAR (6) made her local debut in a turf sprint in last and lacked racing room in the stretch when trying to make a rail move. Top jock stays aboard and a duplicate effort makes her a major threat. SPIN THE MOON (5) makes her career debut for the Robertson barn who wins 24% first out. Breeding suggests she'll like the surface and distance. THIS DAMSEL MAYFLY (2) was on the rail and checked early in career debut. Looking for a clean trip.

3 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Honorable Mischief (Wade, Rosin)118/5-2

2: Northern Bright (Lopez, Rengstorf)118/5-1

3: Pearl Button (Hernandez, Richard)118/9-2

4: Blues Cross (Hernandez, Rhone)118/12-1

5: Battlin C J (Roman, Berndt)118/7-2

6: Rockinmyfeatherboa (Berrios-Lopez, Martinez 113/6-1

7: Real Awesome (Harr, Backhaus)118/15-1

8: Island Jive (Quinonez, Rengstorf)118/8-1

HONORABLE MISCHIEF (1) had a tardy start in her career debut before rushing up into contention and finishing a tiring second. Has dangerous early speed but needs to break alertly to hold her rail position. PEARL BUTTON (3) had a bullet workout from the gate on August 3rd, the barn wins with 30% of debuters and the leading jockey climbs aboard. ISLAND JIVE (8) showed some interest in career debut and might prefer a fast track.

4 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Ma France (Sosa, Silva Jr.)119/6-1

2: Walk Softly (Hernandez, Martinez)124/15-1

3: Boardwalk Queen (Quinonez, Berndt)119/6-1

4: Willowmygirl (Berrios-Lopez, Woolley Jr.)114/12-1

5: Ann Alee (Hernandez, Biehler)119/5-1

6: Countess of Cairo (Roman, Van Winkle)119/20-1

7: Miz Cali (Barajas, Silva)119/12-1

8: Summer Fireflys (Lopez, Candelas)124/10-1

9: Morgs World (Gallardo, Robertson)124/5-2

10: Caly Bali (Wade, Rosin)119/4-1

MORGS WORLD (9) stretches out to two-turns on the grass after two turf sprints. Should get a favorable setup to accentuate her closing kick with multiple need-the-lead types in here. BOARDWALK QUEEN (3) just broke her maiden sprinting in last via disqualification. Comes from a good barn and should relish the added distance. ANN ALEE (5) has quality early speed but might have company up front.

5 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Signofthecross (Wade, Gutierrez)122/5-1

2: Gray Magician (Hernandez, Silva Jr.)122/9-2

3: Make Noise (Harr, Cline)124/4-1

4: Willy the Cobbler (Lopez, Diodoro)122/10-1

5: Fury Kap (Roman, Rhone)122/12-1

6: Rockin the Dad Bod (Berrios-Lopez, Martinez 112/15-1

7: Boat Song (Gallardo, Robertson)122/6-1

8: Medicine Tail (Hernandez, Rosin)122/12-1

9: Violent City (Quinonez, Berndt)122/5-2

WILLY THE COBBLER (4) is second off the layoff for one of the top claiming trainers. Probably needed his last start and the pace of the race looks favorable for his patented late move. GRAY MAGICIAN (2) is in good form right now for a high percentage barn and has tactical speed to be involved early. VIOLENT CITY (9) has produced some high speed figures but those figures haven't translated to victories.

6 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Criminal Record (Bridgmohan, Asprino)124/3-1

2: Dreaming Biz (Quinonez, Van Winkle)124/10-1

3: Honey Bella (Gallardo, Robertson)122/5-1

4: Birdie Be Gone (Roman, Biehler)122/8-1

5: A Roze and Wine (Hernandez, Asprino)122/2-1

6: Essential Bella (Wade, Richard)122/9-2

7: Noel's Angel (Lindsay, Van Winkle)122/6-1

A ROZE AND WINE (5) loves the distance and loves the Shakopee sod with six wins and three placings in ten starts. Drops in class, has great speed and Hernandez returns to the saddle. ESSENTIAL BELLA (6) returns to a grass sprint after routing in last. This is her preferred distance and her tactical speed is beneficial. DREAMING BIZ (2) cuts back in distance after two wins going long but was claimed away from the top barn.

7 Cash Caravan Stakes. 440 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $20,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Eos Saving Interest (Frink, Hardy)127/5-1

2: Relentless Legacy (Escobedo, Olmstead)127/8-5

3: Western Reserve (Ramirez, Hardy)127/5-2

4: Myownersbroke (Goodwin, Wilson)127/12-1

5: Michael B (Fonseca-Soto, McDaniel)127/6-1

6: Relentless Babe (Alvidrez, Olmstead)127/9-2

RELENTLESS LEGACY (2) looks to prefer longer distances and gets that here. Escobedo/Olmstead have teamed up to win 39% locally the last two years and he already has two Canterbury wins. WESTERN RESERVE (3) has speed figures that fit with these but hasn't crossed the finish line first in over a year. RELENTLESS BABE (6) gets off the rail and had good early speed but how long can he last?

8 330 yards. State bred. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Apollitical Jimmy (Goodwin, Wilson)127/10-1

2: Irish Ladee (Harr, Livingston)125/15-1

3: Travelin Trxie (Gallardo, Livingston)125/10-1

4: Marys Cashy (Ramirez, Wilson)125/12-1

5: Stevie B (Fonseca-Soto, McDaniel)125/9-5

6: Jjs Blue Moon (Estrada, Stein)125/3-1

7: Lupito (Frink, Geditz)125/2-1

STEVIE B (5) just missed in his seasonal debut with a poor start. Should improve off that prep and with an additional 30 yards. JJS BLUE MOON (6) has been close in all three 2023 starts. With an improved break, he should be in the mix. LUPITO (7) had a couple placing locally last year as a two-year-old but has yet to regain that form at three.