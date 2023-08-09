JAY LIETZAU'S CANTERBURY LINE

Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Loring Park (6th race). Value play of the day: Grace A'lace (3rd race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 2, (5,6/1,5,6/1,3,5,7,8/1,7,8/1), $45.00.

1 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up.Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: I'm Noble (Valenzuela, Martinez)119/6-1

2: Kurt's Choice (Gallardo, Berndt)119/7-2

3: Glendale (Berrios-Lopez, Williams)114/9-2

4: My Calante (Lopez, Roberts)119/5-1

5: Little Red Rifle (Hernandez, Woolley, Jr.)124/6-1

6: Calico Joe (Sosa, Berndt)119/12-1

7: Schmooze (Murray, Bethke)124/2-1

GLENDALE (3) didn't have the easiest trip in last after checking on the backstretch and then being pinned on the rail in the late stages. Will be right there at the end with a clean trip. KURT'S CHOICE (2) has two wins over the local lawn going wire-to-wire. The other speed may make him work for the early lead. SCHMOOZE (7) returns to the turf after a failed dirt effort. Has two thirds on the grass this meet.

2 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Expound (Jordan, Johnston)118/15-1

2: Josh's Drama (Lindsay, Van Winkle)118/8-1

3: Carpe Gold (Murray, Bethke)118/10-1

4: Got Ghosted (Santos, Rhone)118/6-1

5: Outofthedark (Quinonez, Padilla)118/2-1

6: Kirill the Thrill (Gallardo, Robertson)118/3-1

7: Jonny B Goney (Valenzuela, Berndt)118/4-1

8: Benz Lake Thunder (Wade, Bethke)118/12-1

KIRILL THE THRILL (6) will attempt to score first out. This gelding is a brother to the great Minnesota sprinter Clickbait who has won almost $380K in her eight career wins at Canterbury. OUTOFTHEDARK (5) was favored in his career debut but didn't do any running until very late. That experience should benefit him. JONNY B GONEY (7) start for the top barn and has a series of consistent workouts.

3 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Strabella (Hernandez, Donlin)124/3-1

2: Honeycrisp (Valenzuela, Richard)119/9-2

3: Midnight Lane (Roman, Berndt)119/4-1

4: Danzonby (Harr, Backhaus)124/12-1

5: Kookyberry (Bridgmohan, Rengstorf)119/9-5

6: Grace A'lace (Wade, Bethke)119/5-1

GRACE A'LACE (6) ran well in her first two starts on the lawn before regressing in last. The race two-back was impressive as she split two next-out winners while finishing a close second. Expecting Wade to get her involved early. KOOKYBERRY (5) just missed in last while almost taking them wire-to-wire. Might get more pressure up front today. STRABELLA (1) has finished in the top three in all four starts this meet but has had 10 opportunities to graduate.

4 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $27,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Briartown (Hernandez, Richard)119/7-2

2: P R Call Me Maybe (Harr, Westermann)124/10-1

3: Lapinski Union (Gallardo, Robertson)119/9-2

4: Baby Its Cold (Sosa, Backhaus)114/15-1

5: Louis (Quinonez, Rengstorf)124/8-1

6: Harleezy (Wade, Rosin)119/6-1

7: Stability (Bridgmohan, Martinez)124/5-2

8: Rail Town (Jordan, Ashford, Jr.)119/5-1

STABILITY (7) ran well in his first local start in a turf sprint. Bridgmohan, who is an excellent turf rider, retains the mount and this one should appreciate the stretch-out around two-turns. LOUIS (5) broke slowly in his career debut on the dirt before getting involved and then tiring. Family includes many turf route winners. BRIARTOWN (1) gets the top jockey who should be able to save ground from the rail.

5 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Superstar Swank (Gallardo, Robertson)118/4-1

2: Twotwentyswift (Murray, Bethke)118/20-1

3: Commissioner Oscar (Quinonez, Padilla)118/7-2

4: Mo Mo Town (Hernandez, Bethke)118/8-1

5: Westdakota (Sosa (Bedford)113/15-1

6: Zenyarty Bones (Wade, Robertson)118/5-1

7: Mach Two (Roman, Biehler)118/5-2

8: Morning Thunder (Bridgmohan, Richard)118/8-1

9: Latin Force (Santos, Sweere)118/12-1

SUPERSTAR SWANK (1) debuts for a barn that wins with 22% of first-time-starters. Has a full-brother that won eight-of-eleven and over $325K in a shortened career. Will need to break alertly from the rail. MACH TWO (7) was impressive in his debut establishing an early lead before being passed at the wire. Gets blinkers to add focus. MORNING THUNDER (8) is a well-bred firster with a bullet in his last workout in preparation for today.

6 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Loring Park (Wade, Berndt)124/7-5

2: Swampdrainer (Valenzuel, Spencer)124/9-2

3: Mr. Cougar (Gallardo, Westermann)124/3-1

4: Star Mission (Wolff, Wolff)124/12-1

5: Big Pete (Harr, Rengstorf)124/10-1

6: Back to Selling (Lopez, Berndt)124/5-1

7: Star of Stars (Murray, Bethke)124/15-1

LORING PARK (1) drops in class and has hit the board in nine-of-eleven on the Shakopee sod. Has a propensity to finish second and third but the easier competition could rectify that. MR. COUGAR (3) is third off the layoff and has two-straight placing this meet. A fast early pace would accentuate his late closing kick. BACK TO SELLING (6) is the other Berndt entry along with the top pick and just broke his maiden. Could be on the lead early.

7 250 yards. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Streak N Quartz (Frink, Hanson)124/10-1

2: Cathy Wagon (Alvidrez, Olmstead)124/5-2

3: Little Zorrito (Ramirez, Hobbs)124/9-5

4: One New Year Boy Fly (Cervantes, Deshazo)124/6-1

5: Misstic Coronita (Fonseca-Soto, Hobbs)124/3-1

6: Sneak Dont Streak (Estrada, Stein)124/8-1

MISSTIC CORONITA (5) was bet down in last and had the rail but didn't fire. Moves to the middle of the gate and shortens up to the distance of her best finish against open company. LITTLE ZORRITO (3) has posted some good speed figures against better but has yet to be close at the finish. Will have to improve his start at this short distance. CATHY WAGON (2) starts for the top barn who wins at 24% at shorter distances.

8 350 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Myownersbroke (Goodwin, Wilson)127/6-1

2: Iza B Quick (Smith, Norton)125/9-5

3: Famous Painted Wagon (Valenzuela, Norton)125/2-1

4: Bv Im Already Taken (Frink, Hanson)125/8-1

5: Make It Captain (Fonseca-Soto, Norton)125/7-2

6: Phunatic (Ramirez, McDaniel)125/12-1

IZA B QUICK (2) has two wins/two seconds in five local starts including an easy win in last as a heavy favorite. Will try to replicate that last race with a clean break and speed early. FAMOUS PAINTED WAGON (3) posted a good speed figure in last while placing third. Has improved in every start and another step forward will put him in the mix. MAKE IT CAPTAIN (5) hasn't won in over a year but speed figures are comparable.