Music Radio vet Brian Oake talks about his surprise firing, and his Cities 97.1 bosses have no explanation
Local Ramsey County public defender, ex-assistant attorney general resigns in fallout of sexual abuse charges
Fans gather to say goodbye to Flaco the owl in New York City memorial
Dozens of mournful fans of Flaco the Eurasian eagle-owl gathered in New York City on Sunday to say goodbye to the beloved celebrity creature who became an inspiration and joy to many as he flew around Manhattan after someone let him out of his zoo enclosure.
Sports
Paris Olympics unveils art deco-style posters inspired by the city's flamboyant past
Vibrant colors and striking landmarks illuminate posters for the Paris Olympic Games in an art deco style inspired by the city's flamboyant past.
Variety
Stella McCartney says sustainability doesn't have to sacrifice luxury in Beatles-filled Paris runway
A greenhouse in Paris' Parc Andre Citroen was a fitting stage for Stella McCartney's ecology-minded showcase at Paris Fashion Week on Monday.
Business
DeSantis names Disney World administrator to run elections in Democratic Orange County
Gov. Ron DeSantis has a new job for the man who has led Walt Disney World's government since his allies took it over — elections supervisor in Orange County, long one of Florida's most reliable sources of Democratic votes.
World
Carlos Acosta brings the streets of Havana to 'The Nutcracker' with new take on holiday ballet
Carlos Acosta, the Cuban-born ballet star, has danced ''The Nutcracker'' countless times in his glittering career. Now he's giving the ballet a twist by putting the culture and music of his homeland at the heart of the holiday classic.