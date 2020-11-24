Former Vikings defensive end Jared Allen joins Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson and Calvin Johnson as first-year eligible players to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s list of 25 modern-era semifinalists, the Hall of Fame announced this morning.
Allen ranks 12th on the NFL’s career sacks list with 136. Of the 11 players ahead of him, eight are in the Hall of Fame and three aren’t yet eligible.
Allen had 85 1/2 of his sacks in six seasons with the Vikings (2008-13). He played 12 NFL seasons.
The list of 25 semifinalists will now be trimmed to 15 finalists. Of those, up to five will join the Class of 2021.
Here is the complete list of 25 semifinalits:
- Eric Allen, CB – 1988-1994 Philadelphia Eagles, 1995-97 New Orleans Saints, 1998-2001 Oakland Raiders | (Times as a Semifinalist: 1 – 2021)
- Jared Allen, DE – 2004-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-15 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers | (Times as a Semifinalist: 1 – 2021)
- Willie Anderson, T – 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens | (Times as a Semifinalist: 1 – 2021)
- Ronde Barber, CB/S – 1997-2012 Tampa Bay Buccaneers | (Times as a Semifinalist: 4 – 2018-2021)
- Cornelius Bennett, LB – 1987-1995 Buffalo Bills, 1996-98 Atlanta Falcons, 1999-2000 Indianapolis Colts | (Times as a Semifinalist: 1 – 2021)
- Tony Boselli, T – 1995-2001 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2002 Houston Texans (injured reserve) | (Times as a Semifinalist: 6 – 2016-2021)
- LeRoy Butler, S – 1990-2001 Green Bay Packers | (Times as a Semifinalist: 4 – 2018-2021)
- Alan Faneca, G – 1998-2007 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2008-09 New York Jets, 2010 Arizona Cardinals | (Times as a Semifinalist: 6 – 2016-2021)
- Rodney Harrison, S – 1994-2002 San Diego Chargers, 2003-08 New England Patriots | (Times as a Semifinalist: 1 – 2021)
- Torry Holt, WR – 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars | (Times as a Semifinalist: 7 – 2015-2021)
- Calvin Johnson, WR – 2007-2015 Detroit Lions | (Times as a Semifinalist: 1 – 2021)
- John Lynch, FS – 1993-2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2004-07 Denver Broncos | (Times as a Semifinalist: 9 – 2013-2021)
- Peyton Manning, QB – 1998-2011 Indianapolis Colts (injured reserved 2011), 2012-15 Denver Broncos | (Times as a Semifinalist: 1 – 2021)
- Clay Matthews, LB – 1978-1993 Cleveland Browns, 1994-96 Atlanta Falcons | (Times as a Semifinalist: 5 – 2012, 2017, 2019-2021)
- Sam Mills, LB – 1986-1994 New Orleans Saints, 1995-97 Carolina Panthers | (Times as a Semifinalist: 4 – 2016, 2019-2021)
- Richard Seymour, DE/DT – 2001-08 New England Patriots, 2009-2012 Oakland Raiders | (Times as a Semifinalist: 4 – 2018-2021)
- Steve Tasker, ST/WR – 1985-86 Houston Oilers, 1986-1997 Buffalo Bills | (Times as a Semifinalist: 8 – 2004, 2008-2010, 2012-13, 2020-21)
- Fred Taylor, RB – 1998-2008 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2009-2010 New England Patriots | (Times as a Semifinalist: 2 – 2020-21)
- Zach Thomas, LB – 1996-2007 Miami Dolphins, 2008 Dallas Cowboys | (Times as a Semifinalist: 3 – 2019-2021)
- Hines Ward, WR – 1998-2011 Pittsburgh Steelers | (Times as a Semifinalist: 5 – 2017-2021)
- Reggie Wayne, WR – 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts | (Times as a Semifinalist: 2 – 2020-21)
- Patrick Willis, LB – 2007-2014 San Francisco 49ers | (Times as a Semifinalist: 2 – 2020-21)
- Charles Woodson, CB/S – 1998-2005, 2013-15 Oakland Raiders, 2006-2012 Green Bay Packers | (Times as a Semifinalist: 1 – 2021)
- Darren Woodson, S – 1992-2003 Dallas Cowboys | (Times as a Semifinalist: 5 – 2015, 2017, 2019-2021)
- Bryant Young, DT – 1994-2007 San Francisco 49ers | (Times as a Semifinalist: 2 – 2020-21)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Magazine Exhaustion, injury, freezing cold: This Beargrease dog race competitor braves it all to win
More from Star Tribune
Magazine Exhaustion, injury, freezing cold: This Beargrease dog race competitor braves it all to win
More from Star Tribune
Magazine Exhaustion, injury, freezing cold: This Beargrease dog race competitor braves it all to win
More from Star Tribune
Magazine Exhaustion, injury, freezing cold: This Beargrease dog race competitor braves it all to win
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Access Vikings
Vikings
Jared Allen makes Hall of Fame's list of 25 semifinalists for Class of 2021
Former Vikings defensive end Jared Allen joins Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson and Calvin Johnson as first-year eligible players to make the Pro Football Hall of…
Vikings
Film review: How breakdowns in secondary doomed Vikings
Amari Cooper's 32-yard catch and run in the second quarter of the Vikings' loss to the Cowboys on Sunday was the 36th pass of at…
Vikings
Thielen latest Vikings player isolated on reserve/COVID list
Receiver Adam Thielen became the sixth Vikings player in the past month to be isolated on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Monday.
Vikings
Cousins fell short where other top QBs came through on Sunday
There are few tools more useful in the tradition of quarterback mythmaking than the game-winning drive. Kirk Cousins had a chance to add to his legacy in the final minute of the Vikings loss to Dallas.
Vikings
Irv Smith Jr., Dantzler set to return for Vikings today vs. Dallas
Smith caught two touchdowns in his last appearance against the Lions on Nov. 8, when he exited after the second scoring grab due to a pulled groin.