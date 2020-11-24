Former Vikings defensive end Jared Allen joins Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson and Calvin Johnson as first-year eligible players to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s list of 25 modern-era semifinalists, the Hall of Fame announced this morning.

Allen ranks 12th on the NFL’s career sacks list with 136. Of the 11 players ahead of him, eight are in the Hall of Fame and three aren’t yet eligible.

Allen had 85 1/2 of his sacks in six seasons with the Vikings (2008-13). He played 12 NFL seasons.

The list of 25 semifinalists will now be trimmed to 15 finalists. Of those, up to five will join the Class of 2021.

Here is the complete list of 25 semifinalits: