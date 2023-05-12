Janet Schrunk Ericksen will stay on as chancellor of the University of Minnesota's Morris campus, after nearly two years leading it in an interim capacity.

Ericksen said she wasn't initially interested in the longer-term role but changed her mind. "I really thought we can't afford to lose momentum at this point, and I have good people to work with," she said.

The Morris campus is one of five in the University of Minnesota system. It often ranks high among public liberal arts schools but, like others across the nation, has struggled with enrollment. It enrolls 1,068 students, down from 1,896 a decade ago, according to U data.

Ericksen, whose own academic studies specialized in early medieval English and Old Norse literature, began working on the Morris campus in 1998, when she was hired to be an assistant professor. She held multiple leadership roles on the campus and in July 2021 began working as its interim chancellor. She led it during a portion of the pandemic and the aftermath of then-Regent Steve Sviggum's comments questioning if the campus had become "too diverse" from a marketing perspective.

Regents voted unanimously Friday to approved Ericksen's appointment. U President Joan Gabel described her as someone who brings incredible experience, "deep thoughts" and "just general fabulousness" to the role.

Ericksen said this appointment will allow her to begin developing a longer-term plan for addressing the campus' challenges. The campus has been building programs that allow more students to graduate in three years. Ericksen pitched regents this week on a pilot program that would provide additional financial aid to Morris students who want to take summer classes. Regents are expected to discuss that program and other tuition decisions as they settle on a budget next month.

"I believe in it," Ericksen said of the Morris campus. "I really, passionately believe in what we are doing there."