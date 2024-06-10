CHICAGO - Minnesota had three nominees at Monday night's James Beard Awards, held at Lyric Opera of Chicago. Oro by Nixta, the Star Tribune's 2023 restaurant of the year, competed against nine other U.S. restaurants for the prestigious award of Best New Restaurant, the category won by Minneapolis' Owamni in 2022.

In the regional Best Chef: Midwest category, two Minneapolis chefs competed. Ann Ahmed was a finalist for Khâluna; Christina Nguyen for Hai Hai. Their recognition gives Minnesota a reprieve from the sting of the 2023 awards. Last year was the first time in two decades that no Minnesota chefs were recognized in the final list in the Best Chef: Midwest category.

This year's ceremony for the Restaurant and Chef Awards were co-hosted by "Top Chef" alums Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais, celebrity chefs Amanda Freitag and Marcus Samuelsson, and CBS' Michelle Miller.

"We are nervous, but also buoyed by the awesome formal wear we get to bring to the red carpet," Oro by Nixta co-owner Kate Romero said via email before the ceremony. "And we're bringing some team tortilla members because happy times are best shared."

They'll also bring Latino touches to the ceremony. Chef Gustavo Romero wore a custom suit from By Mr. Martinez Custom Clothing, with flourishes that included the words "sin maiz, no hay país" (without corn, there is no country) embroidered on the collar. Kate Romero's black ball gown was custom painted by local muralist Gustavo Lira Garcia, featuring corn and agaves.

"We want our outfits to be as thoughtful as what we do," Kate Romero said while waiting to appear on the red carpet outside the opera house. The only drawback to the night's excitement? "I can do without the Spanx."

Hai Hai's Christina Nguyen and Birk Grudem on the red carpet at the James Beard Awards in Chicago on June 10, 2024 with culinary director Janene Holig, far right, and Ruby Scher.

This was Nguyen's third time as a James Beard Awards finalist, but she still felt like a red carpet novice, she said moments after walking it in a fluttery blue gown. "I've got the jitters," she said. "I don't even remember having butterflies last time."

She had made the most of her time in Chicago, cooking brunch at Girl and the Goat Sunday with some of her culinary idols, Stephanie Izard and Karen Akunowicz. "I fan-girl all of them," Nguyen said.

Ahmed was trying not to think about the nerves she would be contending with in the auditorium as she waited for her category to come up. She wore a floral dress from designer Stine Goya.

"I got to wear something loose and comfortable, because if I'm sitting there with my anxiety, I wanted to be comfortable," Ahmed said.

The awards are streaming live on Eater.com. This is a developing story.