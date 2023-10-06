More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
High Schools
Watch Prep Spotlight live: Rocori vs. Becker in football
Watch this week's game for free in our livestream.
Vikings
Vikings sign former U quarterback Morgan to practice squad
With backup Nick Mullens nursing a back injury, the Vikings looked around locally for quarterback depth. Tanner Morgan has been working as a volunteer assistant with the Gophers at the U.
Vikings
Jefferson wants Vikings offense to be at its best against Mahomes
The Vikings are third in the NFL in yards per play, but the offense hasn't yet put together a complete game.
Vikings
Vikings' Hockenson has learned a lot from Kelce, but not how to stop him
Hockenson has attended Kelce's Tight End University, absorbing as much as he can about the Chiefs star's approach to reading defenses, footwork and connecting with quarterbacks.
High Schools
Thursday's prep sports roundup
Scores and results from around the metro.