It’s time Minnesota Republicans learn from their mistakes

While detractors will claim these are merely anecdotal, the Trump/Klobuchar counties also highlight our failings as a party. Scott and Carver counties, where Action for Liberty’s presence is growing and wildly supported White’s candidacy pre-primary, saw White lose to Klobuchar in reliant GOP areas Trump won. Meanwhile, Republicans, with the exception of White, were able to find success in counties like Anoka, Blue Earth, Nicollet, Beltrami and Winona. Furthermore, while White may claim this is the closest any Republican has come to defeating Klobuchar, we must remember that this is the first time Republicans have run against Klobuchar in a presidential year where the winds were in the GOP’s favor. In 2006, Klobuchar’s first win came at the height of the antiwar movement that saw George W. Bush’s approval numbers tank. In 2012, Klobuchar ran with a popular Barack Obama in office and a campaign that invested in states around the country. And 2018 marked a blue wave during Donald Trump’s first midterm — historically a huge loss for the party in power.