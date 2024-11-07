Republican U.S. Senate candidate Royce White said Thursday that he is likely to run for the office again in two years, when Democratic Sen. Tina Smith’s term runs out.
Losing Senate candidate Royce White says he will ‘very likely’ challenge Sen. Tina Smith in ‘26
The Republican lost big to Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Tuesday night, but said he’s already giving strong consideration to running for the seat now held by Sen. Tina Smith in 2026.
White tallied 40% of the vote to 56% for Sen. Amy Klobuchar in Tuesday night’s election. The ex-NBA player has demonstrated a penchant for controversial remarks and questionable campaign spending.
White first posted his latest plans on X, formerly Twitter. Asked for confirmation by phone, White said it’s “very likely” he will run against Smith, but said he is not ready to make a formal announcement. “I’m going to get a good 24-month run at Tina Smith,” White said.
A spokesperson for Smith did not return a call seeking information about her 2026 plans. An email to the Senator’s office was not returned Thursday.
Klobuchar beat White by more than 15 points, but it was the smallest margin she’s received in her four Senate campaigns, and White was also able to flip 29 rural counties that Klobuchar carried in 2018. Klobuchar beat GOP Jim Newberger by more than 24 points during her last run in 2018, Republican Kurt Bills by more than 34 points in 2012 and Republican Mark Kennedy by more than 20 points during her first run in 2006.
White said he is also considering running for governor in 2026. Gov. Tim Walz, who was part of Tuesday night’s losing presidential ticket, and whose term also ends in two years, has not yet revealed his plans.
“We’ll see how things shape up,” he said.
Maple Grove to take over Life Time building, buy land for fitness chain’s new location
The city has reached an agreement to take over the Life Time attached to the Maple Grove Community Center, which is undergoing a $104 million expansion.