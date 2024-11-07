Losing Senate candidate Royce White says he will ‘very likely’ challenge Sen. Tina Smith in ‘26

Klobuchar beat White by more than 15 points, but it was the smallest margin she’s received in her four Senate campaigns, and White was also able to flip 29 rural counties that Klobuchar carried in 2018. Klobuchar beat GOP Jim Newberger by more than 24 points during her last run in 2018, Republican Kurt Bills by more than 34 points in 2012 and Republican Mark Kennedy by more than 20 points during her first run in 2006.