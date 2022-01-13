Jim Paulsen and David La Vaque tackle all seven games happening Friday and Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium, ranging from the nine-man game to the 6A battle between suburban powers Maple Grove and Rosemount.

2:00 Minneota vs. Springfield (1A)

4:00 Chatfield vs. Barnesville (2A)

5:50 Hutchinson vs. Simley (4A)

7:50 Rosemount vs. Maple Grove (6A)

11:45 Mountain Iron-Buhl vs. Spring Grove (9-man)

14:25 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton vs. New London-Spicer (3A)

16:30 Elk River vs. Mankato West (5A)

You can read preview stories and keep up with the games and more on our high school sports page.

Listen and subscribe to Talking Preps: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Tap here for the Talking Preps podcast library