Pushed to the brink of being upset by last-place Michigan State in the Big Ten hockey tournament quarterfinals, the Gophers found a way to win just in time.

Bryce Brodzinski scored with 4:59 left in the third period and Sampo Ranta potted the winner 10:35 into overtime as second-seeded Gophers edged the seventh-seeded Spartans 2-1 on Sunday in South Bend, Ind.

The victory moves Minnesota (21-6) into Monday's 7:30 p.m. semifinal against the winner between No. 3 seed Michigan and No. 6 Ohio State. Top-seeded Wisconsin meets No. 5 seed Penn State in Monday's 3:30 p.m. semifinal.

The victory didn't come easy for the Gophers, who were held scoreless for 55:01 by Michigan State freshman goalie Pierce Charleson, who made 48 saves, and Spartans shot-blockers who got in the way of 28 pucks.

Ranta's goal came after Jaxon Nelson sped down the right wing boards and passed to the Finn, who hesitated on the shot before firing it past Charleson to set off a celebration.

Dennis Cesana scored a first-period power-play goal for Michigan State (7-18-2).

Michigan State coach Danton Cole played a hunch when he started Charleson over junior Drew DeRidder. Charleson, making his third career start, almost gave the Spartans their biggest win of the season.

The Gophers got the game's first power play 2 minutes after the opening faceoff when Spartans winger Brody Stevens was called for tripping, but Michigan State killed the penalty.

Michigan State went on the power play at 9:28 of the first when Gophers defenseman Ryan Johnson was called for tripping. The Spartans cashed in for a 1-0 lead at 10:39 when Cesana beat Gophers goalie Jack LaFontaine (22 saves). The power-play goal was only the fifth in 70 tries this season for Michigan State, which entered the game ranked 49th nationally with the man advantage.

The Spartans got another power play with 41 seconds left in the first period and nearly made it 2-0. LaFontaine slid over just in time to stop a shot by Josh Nodler after a rebound off the end board.

LaFontaine made a key save on Charlie Combs four minutes into the second period on a Spartans two-on-one rush to keep it a 1-0 game.

Michigan State had 10 blocked shots to the Gophers' two in the first period, and that trend would continue to play out in the second, when the Spartans had five more before the 10-minute mark. They finished with a 17-2 edge after two periods.

through the second, the Gophers applied heavy pressure, but they couldn't solve Charleson, who made saves on shots by Bryce Brodzinski, Blake McLaughlin and two by Ranta to keep the lead. McLaughlin's shot knocked the stick out of Charleson's hand, but the Gophers couldn't take advantage in the Spartans zone.

In the final minute of the second, Faber, a finalist for Big Ten Freshman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, slid headfirst into the boards and was assisted off the ice. He did not return to the game.

The Gophers got power play 1:13 into the third period, but the Spartans killed it as Charleson made three saves. Then at 7:30, Christian Krygier was whistled for holding, and Minnesota couldn't beat Charleson, who made a big save on McLaughlin.

Minnesota nearly scored at 12:39 of the third when Matt Staudacher hit the post with a shot, and the puck caromed behind Charleson but not past the goal line. The Gophers couldn't punch it in before Charleson covered it.

Finally, Brodzinski tied it 1-1 with 4:59 left in the third, whistling a shot through traffic past Charleson. Mike Koster and Staudacher got the assists.

Regulation ended with the Gophers leading 37-20 in shots on goal, while Michigan State blocked 25 shots.

Less than two minutes into overtime, Brodzinski took a pass from LaCombe and hit the post, and Charleson quickly froze the puck. Reedy had a point-blank chance, too, but Charleson got the pad save.

The Star Tribune did not travel for this game. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews after the game.