Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and his wife, Sarah Clarke, announced the birth of their first child Thursday morning.

Their daughter, Frida Jade Frey, was born at 5:22 p.m. Wednesday. She weighed 7 lbs. 10 oz. The mayor’s office said both Clarke and Frida are healthy.

“Nothing prepared us for the love we already feel. She’s a radiant light in our lives,” Frey and Clarke said in a joint statement. “For us, her birth leading into Rosh Hashanah symbolizes new beginnings and hope in the midst of tough days. She’s our reminder of a better tomorrow.”

Frey added, “Sarah is an inspiration — both during birth and as a new mom. I’m so lucky to have these two extraordinary women in my life.”

The mayor’s office said he will take a “brief leave” beginning Thursday but will “continue handling day-to-day mayoral duties from home.”