Works by Banksy, that notorious art-world prankster, will pop up in Minneapolis in May.

An unauthorized show, "The Art of Banksy," will feature more than 100 of the famously anonymous artist's canvasses, screen prints, sculptures and one-offs, culled from private collections.

Included are some of Banksy's most famous images, including "Flower Thrower" and the "Girl With Balloon," an image that made headlines when it was shredded at auction in 2018. (Last year, the shredded version sold for $25.4 million.) Most date between 1997 and 2008.

Opening May 12, the touring show is produced by Starvox Exhibits, which is also behind the popular-but-panned "Immersive Van Gogh" exhibit, and will be staged locally in the same space — Lighthouse Minneapolis, at 1515 Central Av. NE. in Minneapolis.

"This is a one-of-a-kind exhibition," said Starvox president Corey Ross in a press release. "Following successful runs in Chicago, San Francisco, Boston and Denver, we can't wait to give Minneapolis a chance to see 'The Art of Banksy' up close."

In August, a Chicago Tribune critic called the show "a genuine homage to an artist who surely wouldn't want anything to do with this."