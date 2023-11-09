DULUTH — A 61-year-old Iron Range woman died after the car she was driving crossed the center line and collided with a pickup truck in Biwabik Township, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The Virginia woman, who has not yet been publicly identified, was driving on Hwy. 135 near Maple Drive around 5 p.m. Wednesday when her Toyota Corolla hit the pickup driven by Haley Lynn Honkanen, of South Range, Wis. Honkanen was taken to Essentia Health in Virginia with non-life threatening injuries.
Another vehicle not directly involved in the collision was damaged by debris. Roads were wet at the time, according to the state patrol.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
St. Cloud
Man sentenced almost 6 years for shooting man during gun sale in central Minnesota
The 22-year-old St. Paul man pleaded guilty to a felony charge in October.
Local
Iron Range woman dies following collision in Biwabik Township
Another driver had non-life threatening injuries.
Local
Body of one of two missing canoeists recovered in northwestern Wisconsin
Ryan Busch, missing since late October, was found in Serenity Bay — but fellow canoeist Andrew DeRock is still missing.
St. Paul
Body recovered from residential garage leveled by fire in St. Paul
The garage was located behind a home that is vacant.
Business
Fairview's recent layoffs include significant cut to chaplain program
Workers say staff chaplain layoffs are concentrated at University of Minnesota Medical Center. Fairview says "dozens" will continue meeting patient spiritual needs.