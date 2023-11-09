DULUTH — A 61-year-old Iron Range woman died after the car she was driving crossed the center line and collided with a pickup truck in Biwabik Township, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The Virginia woman, who has not yet been publicly identified, was driving on Hwy. 135 near Maple Drive around 5 p.m. Wednesday when her Toyota Corolla hit the pickup driven by Haley Lynn Honkanen, of South Range, Wis. Honkanen was taken to Essentia Health in Virginia with non-life threatening injuries.

Another vehicle not directly involved in the collision was damaged by debris. Roads were wet at the time, according to the state patrol.