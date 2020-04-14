The year-old Prairie River Minerals will build a multimillion-dollar ore processing plant near Coleraine on the site of a rail facility once owned by Magnetation.

The Iron Range project will be at Magnetation's Jessie Loadout facility. Prairie River Minerals (PRM) — whose original partners included former Minnesota legislator Tom Anzelc — was the approved buyer last June of the facility out of bankruptcy court. (Anzelc is now a consultant to the group).

Construction starts this month and is expected to wrap up in the fall. Called a demonstration plant, the facility once completed will process leftover iron ore waste-tailings so it can be used by steel plants.

"We'll bring good paying union jobs to this region, be environmentally friendly, and benefit our local communities and the state of Minnesota," Larry Sutherland, PRM's new CEO and former general mananger of the U.S. Steel ore operations in Minnesota, said in a statement.

Some of the ore that PRM will process comes from the early days of ore mining in Minnesota, he said.

South African engineer and metallurgist Johann Grobler will serve as Priarie River's technical director.

Grobler and Anzelc are among several partners who formed PRM in January 2019. Six months later, the team paid $1.95 million to buy select Magnetation assets in Coleraine and Keewatin out of bankruptcy..

Going forward, the Magnetation loading equipment and other assets PRM bought will help PRM with its new demonstration plant in Coleraine, the company said.

Sutherland declined to talk specifics on the cost of the new plant, but said the cost of the assets plus construction costs make it a multimillion-dollar project.

The PRM group will use an "ultra-high dense medium separation technology" developed by Grobler to extract ore from the 1930s-era waste-rock stockpiles that were never fully processed on the Iron Range.

Magnetation once had facilities in Grand Rapids, Coleraine, Bovey, and Keewatin, as well as in Indiana, before it filed for bankruptcy in May 2015.

The entity was briefly bought out of bankruptcy by ERP Iron Ore, led by Virginia health care businessman Tom Clarke. But Clarke, who also failed to jumpstart the former Essar project in Nashwauk, soon ran into trouble with his plans to bring his Magnetation/ERP vision to life.

ERP said its efforts with the former Magnetation properties failed to materialize due to higher pollution control costs and lower ore prices than Clarke had calculated.

ERP in turn filed for bankruptcy in mid-2018.