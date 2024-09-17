Rooney’s exploration of this dynamic poses against each other the forces of love and sex, and where they intertwine is fascinating and delicate. Peter’s turmoil comes from loving a woman who fascinates him and being involved with a different woman who does not fulfill him emotionally or spiritually, but with whom he has a deep sexual connection. Peter’s views on sex throughout the novel shift from what’s written as a primal urge to a more conflicted, nuanced desire to be known and held, along with sex.