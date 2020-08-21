The University of Iowa announced Friday that it is cutting four sports programs — men’s and women’s swimming, men’s gymnastics and men’s tennis — because of a pandemic-related budget shortfall.

The Hawkeyes had 24 sports programs but have trimmed that number to 20.

Iowa announced that with the Big Ten’s postponement of fall sports, its athletic department projects a $100 million budget deficit.

Athletic departments across the country have been cutting sports programs during the pandemic.

“We are heartbroken for our student-athletes, coaches and staff,” the university said in an open letter. “We also understand how disappointing this is for our letterwinners, alumni, donors and community members who have helped build these programs.”

