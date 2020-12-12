An investigation continued Saturday into the shooting and wounding of a Brooklyn Park police officer Friday night.

The male officer, whose name has not been released, was shot in the thigh during a call about a domestic dispute, Brooklyn Park police spokesman Mark Bruley said Saturday. He is in stable condition.

The 38-year-old suspect was taken into custody shortly after the shooting in the 6500 block of Georgia Avenue. He had suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.

"Many shots were fired" between the male suspect and the two officers responding at the scene, Bruley said. The suspect was in a vehicle parked in the driveway of a house belonging to a woman with whom he had a domestic relationship, he said.

Police were called to the scene sometime after 10 p.m. when the suspect reportedly fired a handgun with an extended magazine at an officer, according to emergency dispatch audio. Dispatchers said the man was wanted for violating a domestic abuse order.

The suspect was arrested nearby within 30 minutes of the encounter, according to scanner audio. He was apparently shot during the exchange of gunfire. He did not appear to have been wounded before officers arrived, Bruley said.

The officer was rushed to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, where he was in stable condition.

A swarm of law enforcement officers from neighboring agencies, including Minneapolis, Ramsey and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office descended on the area late Friday, using police canines to search for evidence. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has taken the lead on investigating the shooting.

Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher, who was out on one of his regular "Live on Patrol" shows Friday, said he'd spoken with Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson, who reported that the officer was "in good spirits." A spokesman for Hutchinson confirmed that the two sheriffs had spoken.

"For getting shot with a bullet, I think he's doing pretty well," Bruley said.

Staff writer Liz Sawyer contributed to this report.

Katy Read • 612-673-4583