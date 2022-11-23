A St. Paul man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday for plowing his SUV into a crowd of protesters in Uptown last summer, killing a young mother and injuring three others.

Nicholas Kraus, 36, appeared in Hennepin County District Court where activists and the family of Deona Marie Knajdek, 31, filled the courtroom in support of her mother and family who read victim impact statements in front of Judge Paul Scoggin. Paul DeMaris, an activist who was injured, provided a statement as well about how he lives with the trauma and survivor's guilt.

Kraus told Scoggin that he deserved the harshest sentence under the law and he should've been the one who died in the crash.

"It should've been me," he said repeatedly.

Deona Marie Knajdek

Kraus pleaded guilty to unintentional second degree murder and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon last month just as he was set to stand trial. The second-degree murder charge carried a potential sentence of 17 1⁄ 2 to 21 years, according to the plea deal.

When he accelerated into demonstrators June 13, 2021, he was intoxicated and unlicensed. He hasn't been licensed since 2013, when the state deemed him a danger to public safety after another drunken driving conviction.

The deadly attack inflamed protests over the fatal shooting of Winston Boogie Smith Jr. by U.S. marshals. For ten days, Knajdek and other activists occupied W. Lake Street and S. Girard Avenue, the intersection where Smith was killed June 3 atop a parking ramp. They named the intersection Wince-Marie Way in honor of Smith and Knajdek, with a memorial site and community garden.

Knajdek's vehicle, adorned with a lime green BLM bumper sticker, was part of the barricade the night Kraus said he tried to vault his vehicle over the crowd. Activists apprehended Kraus, who appeared intoxicated, claimed to be Jesus Christ and "a carpenter for 2,000 years," he told police.

He was found competent to stand trial. Despite admitting to and video surveillance confirming eyewitness accounts that he accelerated into the crowd, as part of his plea deal the intentional second-degree murder charge was amended to unintentional. He pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon for injuring another protester, but a second assault count for injuring another protester was dropped.

Kraus has five drunken-driving convictions. He also was convicted numerous times of driving without a valid license and for assault, failure to have auto insurance and giving police a false name.

Knajdek worked as a program manager for the Cottages Group, a Twin Cities-based home health care provider for vulnerable adults. She is survived by two young daughters.

This is a developing story. Check startribune.com for updates.