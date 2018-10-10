More from Star Tribune
Nation
TS Isaias causes floods, slides; likely to become hurricane
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico —Tropical Storm Isaias knocked out power and caused flooding and small landslides across Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic on Thursday…
Weather
Interactive: Hurricane tracker map
Explore this data rich map of current hurricanes/typhoons from around the world.
Blogs
Nearly Perfect Today and Friday - Premature Puff of September Early Next Week
We are tracking a new tropical disturbance in the Caribbean, and there's a good chance this system will impact Florida by the weekend; hopefully not as a hurricane. We enjoy flawless skies today and Friday, a few weekend showers, and a little (free) A/C early next week. Obligatory disclaimer: there is still plenty of summer left...
Business
Tropical storm may delay 1st SpaceX crew's return to Earth
Tropical weather barreling toward Florida could delay this weekend's planned return of the first SpaceX crew.
National
Storm causes erosion at Trump backers' private border wall
Weeks after it was criticized by President Donald Trump as "done to make me look bad," a private border wall built by his supporters in South Texas has suffered new erosion in a weekend tropical storm that was the project's first major weather test.