3M Co.

Michael G. vale officer

Exercised options: 30,875 Price: $87.89

Shares sold: 30,875 Price: $175.53

Date: Jan. 29 Directly holds: 48,280

amERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.

Colin Moore officer

Exercised options: 175,828 Price:

$87.79-$128.76

Shares sold: 44,068 Price: $201.32-$203.79

Date: Feb. 3 Directly holds: 57,775

Gerald P. Smyth chief technology officer

Exercised options: 3,923 Price: $87.79

Date: Jan. 29 Directly holds: na

karen Wilson Thissen general counsel

Exercised options: 4,728 Price: $127.37

Shares sold: 1,307 Price:$204.94

Date: Feb. 3 Directly holds: 14,323

William F. TRuscott officer

Exercised options: 58,874 Price: $128.76

Shares sold: 12,002 Price:$203.61

Date: Feb. 3 Indirectly holds: 46,662

EcolAB Inc.

John J. Zillmer director

Exercised options: 4,200 Price: $51.74

Date: Jan. 29 Directly holds: na

Fastenal Co.

Stephen L. Eastman director

Shares purchased: 1,000 Price:

Date: Jan. 28 $48.28-$48.29

Directly holds: 8,000

Fastenal Co. (Cont.)

Daniel L. Johnson director

Shares purchased: 1,080 Price: $46.50

Date: Feb. 1 Indirectly holds: 8,595

Nicholas J. Lundquist director

Shares sold: 574 Price: $47.90

Date: Jan. 25 Indirectly holds: 499,344

GENERAL MILLS INC.

John R. Church officer

Exercised options: 27,000 Price: $37.21

Shares sold: 27,000 Price: $60.35

Date: Jan. 28 Directly holds: 84,290

Jonathon J. Nudi officer

Exercised options: 13,205 Price: $37.21

Shares sold: 13,205 Price: $60.81

Date: Jan. 27 Directly holds: 62,494

Jamf Holding Corp.

Jill Putnam CFO

Exercised options: 9,000 Price: $5.49

Shares sold: 9,000 Price: $37.03-$37.27

Date: Jan. 27-28 Directly holds: 75,342

John Strosahl COO

Exercised options: 30,250 Price: $5.49

Shares sold: 67,095 Price: $37.02-$37.38

Date: Jan. 27-28 Directly holds: 118,229

SPS COmmerce Inc.

Archie C. Black CEO

Shares sold: 18,829 Price: $101.82-$103.46

Date: Jan. 28 Directly holds: 107,470

SPS COmmerce Inc. (cont.)

James J. Frome COO

Shares sold: 10,401 Price: $101.85-$103.54

Date: Jan. 28 Directly holds: 57,930

Kimberly K. Nelson CFO

Shares sold: 8,927 Price: $101.78-$103.46

Date: Jan. 28 Directly holds: 121,257

SurModix inc.

Gary R. Maharaj CEO

Shares sold: 3,000 Price: $44.77-$45.54

Date: Feb. 1 Directly holds: 142,142

Tennant Co.

Hans Chris Killingstad CEO

Exercised options: 9,890 Price: $40.21

Shares sold: 9,890 Price: $67.93-$70

Date: Feb. 1-2 Directly holds: 149,439

Xcel Energy Inc.

Frank P. Prager officer

Shares sold: 3,711 Price: $63.45

Date: Jan. 29 Directly holds: 33,472

Winnebago Industries

Matthew L. Miller officer

Shares sold: 50,000 Price: $67.54

Date: Jan. 27 Directly holds: 449,735

Bret A. Woodson officer

Shares sold: 15,213 Price: $67.20

Date: Jan. 27 Directly holds: 11,696