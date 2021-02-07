3M Co.
Michael G. vale officer
Exercised options: 30,875 Price: $87.89
Shares sold: 30,875 Price: $175.53
Date: Jan. 29 Directly holds: 48,280
amERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.
Colin Moore officer
Exercised options: 175,828 Price:
$87.79-$128.76
Shares sold: 44,068 Price: $201.32-$203.79
Date: Feb. 3 Directly holds: 57,775
Gerald P. Smyth chief technology officer
Exercised options: 3,923 Price: $87.79
Date: Jan. 29 Directly holds: na
karen Wilson Thissen general counsel
Exercised options: 4,728 Price: $127.37
Shares sold: 1,307 Price:$204.94
Date: Feb. 3 Directly holds: 14,323
William F. TRuscott officer
Exercised options: 58,874 Price: $128.76
Shares sold: 12,002 Price:$203.61
Date: Feb. 3 Indirectly holds: 46,662
EcolAB Inc.
John J. Zillmer director
Exercised options: 4,200 Price: $51.74
Date: Jan. 29 Directly holds: na
Fastenal Co.
Stephen L. Eastman director
Shares purchased: 1,000 Price:
Date: Jan. 28 $48.28-$48.29
Directly holds: 8,000
Fastenal Co. (Cont.)
Daniel L. Johnson director
Shares purchased: 1,080 Price: $46.50
Date: Feb. 1 Indirectly holds: 8,595
Nicholas J. Lundquist director
Shares sold: 574 Price: $47.90
Date: Jan. 25 Indirectly holds: 499,344
GENERAL MILLS INC.
John R. Church officer
Exercised options: 27,000 Price: $37.21
Shares sold: 27,000 Price: $60.35
Date: Jan. 28 Directly holds: 84,290
Jonathon J. Nudi officer
Exercised options: 13,205 Price: $37.21
Shares sold: 13,205 Price: $60.81
Date: Jan. 27 Directly holds: 62,494
Jamf Holding Corp.
Jill Putnam CFO
Exercised options: 9,000 Price: $5.49
Shares sold: 9,000 Price: $37.03-$37.27
Date: Jan. 27-28 Directly holds: 75,342
John Strosahl COO
Exercised options: 30,250 Price: $5.49
Shares sold: 67,095 Price: $37.02-$37.38
Date: Jan. 27-28 Directly holds: 118,229
SPS COmmerce Inc.
Archie C. Black CEO
Shares sold: 18,829 Price: $101.82-$103.46
Date: Jan. 28 Directly holds: 107,470
SPS COmmerce Inc. (cont.)
James J. Frome COO
Shares sold: 10,401 Price: $101.85-$103.54
Date: Jan. 28 Directly holds: 57,930
Kimberly K. Nelson CFO
Shares sold: 8,927 Price: $101.78-$103.46
Date: Jan. 28 Directly holds: 121,257
SurModix inc.
Gary R. Maharaj CEO
Shares sold: 3,000 Price: $44.77-$45.54
Date: Feb. 1 Directly holds: 142,142
Tennant Co.
Hans Chris Killingstad CEO
Exercised options: 9,890 Price: $40.21
Shares sold: 9,890 Price: $67.93-$70
Date: Feb. 1-2 Directly holds: 149,439
Xcel Energy Inc.
Frank P. Prager officer
Shares sold: 3,711 Price: $63.45
Date: Jan. 29 Directly holds: 33,472
Winnebago Industries
Matthew L. Miller officer
Shares sold: 50,000 Price: $67.54
Date: Jan. 27 Directly holds: 449,735
Bret A. Woodson officer
Shares sold: 15,213 Price: $67.20
Date: Jan. 27 Directly holds: 11,696