BBQ Holdings INC.
David L. Kanen director, beneficial owner
Shares purchased: 286,923 Price:
Date: Aug. 19-20 $3.15-$4.70
Indirectly holds: 1,648,746
Best Buy Co. Inc.
Matthew M. Bilunas CFO
Shares sold: 861 Price: $112.23
Date: Aug. 21 Indirectly holds: 23,736
FASTENAL CORP.
Rita J. Heise director
Exercised options: 4,000 Price: $26
Shares sold: 4,000 Price: $48.07
Date: Aug. 20 Directly holds: 20,000
GRACO Inc.
Dale D. Johnson officer
Exercised options: 55,800 Price: $16.61
Shares sold: 55,800 Price: $57.19
Date: Aug. 21 Directly holds: 222,292
Martha A.M. Morfitt director
Shares sold: 49,800 Price: $57
Date: Aug. 20 Directly holds: 192,069
Hawkins Inc.
Douglas A. Lange officer
Shares purchased: 800 Price: $49.95
Date: Aug. 21 Directly holds: 1,630
Theresa R. Moran officer
Shares sold: 3,448 Price: $49.77
Date: Aug. 21 Directly holds: 47,262
PROTOLABS Inc.
John B. Goodman officer
Shares sold: 1,000 Price: $132.75
Date: Aug. 24 Directly holds: 13,586
C.H. Robinson WORLDWIDE INC.
Christopher J. O'Brien officer
Exercised options: 40,501 Price:
Date: Aug. 19-20 $58.25-$68.81
Shares purchased: 31,199 Price: $95.41
Date: Aug. 19 Directly holds: 72,150
SurModics Inc.
Joseph J. Stich officer
Shares sold: 2,500 Price: $46.71
Date: Aug. 19 Indirectly holds: 51,570
TARGET CORP.
Brian C. Cornell officer, director
Exercised option: 294,551 Price: $55.60
Shares sold: 100,000 Price:
Date: Aug. 20 $152.46-$155.88
Directly holds: 405,673
Michael J. Fiddelke officer
Exercised option: 19,000 Price: $55.60
Shares sold: 391 Price: $154.93
Date: Aug. 20 Directly holds: 26,688
Christina Hennington officer
Shares sold: 3,564 Price: $154.93
Date: Aug. 20 Directly holds: 18,864
Melissa K. Kremer officer
Exercised options: 3,206 Price:
$60.48-$70.71
Shares sold: 8,206 Price: $152.40
Date: Aug. 20 Directly holds: 10,811
Stephanie A. Lundquist officer
Shares sold: 6,631 Price: $153.09
Date: Aug. 20 Directly holds: 79,731
John J. Mulligan officer
Shares sold: 628,571 Price: $148.93
Date: Aug. 19 Directly holds: 247,379
Laysha L. Ward officer
Shares sold: 61,094 Price: $154.04
Date: Aug. 20 Directly holds: 90,405