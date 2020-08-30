BBQ Holdings INC.

David L. Kanen director, beneficial owner

Shares purchased: 286,923 Price:

Date: Aug. 19-20 $3.15-$4.70

Indirectly holds: 1,648,746

Best Buy Co. Inc.

Matthew M. Bilunas CFO

Shares sold: 861 Price: $112.23

Date: Aug. 21 Indirectly holds: 23,736

FASTENAL CORP.

Rita J. Heise director

Exercised options: 4,000 Price: $26

Shares sold: 4,000 Price: $48.07

Date: Aug. 20 Directly holds: 20,000

GRACO Inc.

Dale D. Johnson officer

Exercised options: 55,800 Price: $16.61

Shares sold: 55,800 Price: $57.19

Date: Aug. 21 Directly holds: 222,292

Martha A.M. Morfitt director

Shares sold: 49,800 Price: $57

Date: Aug. 20 Directly holds: 192,069

Hawkins Inc.

Douglas A. Lange officer

Shares purchased: 800 Price: $49.95

Date: Aug. 21 Directly holds: 1,630

Theresa R. Moran officer

Shares sold: 3,448 Price: $49.77

Date: Aug. 21 Directly holds: 47,262

PROTOLABS Inc.

John B. Goodman officer

Shares sold: 1,000 Price: $132.75

Date: Aug. 24 Directly holds: 13,586

C.H. Robinson WORLDWIDE INC.

Christopher J. O'Brien officer

Exercised options: 40,501 Price:

Date: Aug. 19-20 $58.25-$68.81

Shares purchased: 31,199 Price: $95.41

Date: Aug. 19 Directly holds: 72,150

SurModics Inc.

Joseph J. Stich officer

Shares sold: 2,500 Price: $46.71

Date: Aug. 19 Indirectly holds: 51,570

TARGET CORP.

Brian C. Cornell officer, director

Exercised option: 294,551 Price: $55.60

Shares sold: 100,000 Price:

Date: Aug. 20 $152.46-$155.88

Directly holds: 405,673

Michael J. Fiddelke officer

Exercised option: 19,000 Price: $55.60

Shares sold: 391 Price: $154.93

Date: Aug. 20 Directly holds: 26,688

Christina Hennington officer

Shares sold: 3,564 Price: $154.93

Date: Aug. 20 Directly holds: 18,864

Melissa K. Kremer officer

Exercised options: 3,206 Price:

$60.48-$70.71

Shares sold: 8,206 Price: $152.40

Date: Aug. 20 Directly holds: 10,811

Stephanie A. Lundquist officer

Shares sold: 6,631 Price: $153.09

Date: Aug. 20 Directly holds: 79,731

John J. Mulligan officer

Shares sold: 628,571 Price: $148.93

Date: Aug. 19 Directly holds: 247,379

Laysha L. Ward officer

Shares sold: 61,094 Price: $154.04

Date: Aug. 20 Directly holds: 90,405