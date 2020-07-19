Best Buy Co. Inc.
Corie S. Barry CEO
Shares sold: 28 Price: $85.03
Date: July 10 Directly holds: 161,996
Rajendra Michael Mohan president
Shares sold: 14 Price: $85.03
Date: July 10 Directly holds: 168,950
Richard M. Schulze beneficial owner
Shares sold: 6,000 Price: $86.84
Date: July 8 Indirectly holds: 27,281,712
Bio-Techne Inc.
Brenda S. Furlow general counsel
Exercised options: 9,079 Price: $108.49
Shares sold: 9,079 Price: $270.97-$278.84
Date: July 9 Directly holds: 4,311
General Mills Inc.
Richard C. Allendorf general counsel
Exercised options: 13,897 Price: $37.40
Shares sold: 13,897 Price: $64.72
Date: July 13 Directly holds: 89,113
General Mills Inc. (Cont.)
Shawn P. O’Grady officer
Exercised options: 77,068 Price: $37.21
Shares sold: 77,068 Price: $64,50
Date: July 13 Directly/indirectly
holds: 244,147
Sleep Number Corp.
Shelly Radue Ibach CEO
Shares sold: 31,169 Price: $51.70-$53.70
Date: July 10-13 Indirectly holds: 178,862