Best Buy Co. Inc.

Corie S. Barry CEO

Shares sold: 28 Price: $85.03

Date: July 10 Directly holds: 161,996

Rajendra Michael Mohan president

Shares sold: 14 Price: $85.03

Date: July 10 Directly holds: 168,950

Richard M. Schulze beneficial owner

Shares sold: 6,000 Price: $86.84

Date: July 8 Indirectly holds: 27,281,712

Bio-Techne Inc.

Brenda S. Furlow general counsel

Exercised options: 9,079 Price: $108.49

Shares sold: 9,079 Price: $270.97-$278.84

Date: July 9 Directly holds: 4,311

General Mills Inc.

Richard C. Allendorf general counsel

Exercised options: 13,897 Price: $37.40

Shares sold: 13,897 Price: $64.72

Date: July 13 Directly holds: 89,113

General Mills Inc. (Cont.)

Shawn P. O’Grady officer

Exercised options: 77,068 Price: $37.21

Shares sold: 77,068 Price: $64,50

Date: July 13 Directly/indirectly

holds: 244,147

Sleep Number Corp.

Shelly Radue Ibach CEO

Shares sold: 31,169 Price: $51.70-$53.70

Date: July 10-13 Indirectly holds: 178,862