BEST BUY CO. INC.

Richard M. Schulze, beneficial owner

Shares sold: 1,000,000 Price: $85.09­-$88.08

Date: June 26-30 Indirectly holds:

27,287,712

CALYXT INC.

Travis Frey, chief technology officer

Shares purchased: 156 Price: $5.04

Date: July 1 Directly holds: 2,150

 

H.B. FULLER CO. 

James J. Owens, CEO

Exercised options: 64,079 Price: $22.27-$25.19

Shares sold: 64,079 Price: $42.36-$44.91

Date: June 26-29 Directly holds: 214,118

Tactile systems technology Inc.

Bryan F. Rishe, officer

Shares sold: 2,331 Price: $40.66

Date: June 25 Directly holds: 38,906

TORO CO.

Katherine J. Harless, director

Exercised options: 9,244 Price: $14.12

Date: June 24-25 Directly holds: na