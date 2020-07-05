BEST BUY CO. INC.
Richard M. Schulze, beneficial owner
Shares sold: 1,000,000 Price: $85.09-$88.08
Date: June 26-30 Indirectly holds:
27,287,712
CALYXT INC.
Travis Frey, chief technology officer
Shares purchased: 156 Price: $5.04
Date: July 1 Directly holds: 2,150
H.B. FULLER CO.
James J. Owens, CEO
Exercised options: 64,079 Price: $22.27-$25.19
Shares sold: 64,079 Price: $42.36-$44.91
Date: June 26-29 Directly holds: 214,118
Tactile systems technology Inc.
Bryan F. Rishe, officer
Shares sold: 2,331 Price: $40.66
Date: June 25 Directly holds: 38,906
TORO CO.
Katherine J. Harless, director
Exercised options: 9,244 Price: $14.12
Date: June 24-25 Directly holds: na
