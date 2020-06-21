BEST BUY Co. INC.
Corie S. Berry CEO
Shares sold: 4,127 Price: $79.22
Date: June 12 Directly holds: 161,667
Todd G. Hartman general counsel
Shares sold: 3,165 Price: $79
Date: June 12 Directly holds: 36,077
Rajendra Michael Mohan president
Shares sold: 1,867 Price: $79.22
Date: June 12 Directly holds: 168,546
Ecolab Inc.
DOUGLAS m. BAKER Jr. CEO
Shares sold: 130,784 Price:
Date: June 3-8 $220.86-$228.31
Directly holds: 759,086
Daniel J. Schmechel CFO
Exercised options: 35,750 Price: $117.73
Date: June 12 Directly holds: na
Hormel Foods Corp.
Susan K. Nestegard director
Exercised options: 13,200 Price: $12.42
Shares sold: 3,445 Price: $48.21
Date: June 10 Directly holds: 103,577
SurModics Inc.
Joseph J. Stich officer
Shares sold: 2,500 Price: $45
Date: June 9 Directly holds: 51,499
TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY INC.
Bryan F. Rishe officer
Shares sold: 2,330 Price: $44.77
Date: June 10 Directly holds: 41,237
Toro Co.
Gary Lee Ellis director
Exercised options: 9,244 Price: $14.12
Shares sold: 9,244 Price: $68.04
Date: June 12 Directly holds: 29,645
Jeffrey M. Ettinger director
Exercised options: 9,244 Price: $14.12
Shares sold: 1,796 Price: $72.83
Date: June 9 Directly holds: 48,887
Richard M. Olson CEO
Exercised options: 13,200 Price: $15.88
Shares sold: 6,057 Price: $72.44
Date: June 9 Directly holds: 31,415