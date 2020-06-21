BEST BUY Co. INC.

Corie S. Berry CEO

Shares sold: 4,127 Price: $79.22

Date: June 12 Directly holds: 161,667

Todd G. Hartman general counsel

Shares sold: 3,165 Price: $79

Date: June 12 Directly holds: 36,077

Rajendra Michael Mohan president

Shares sold: 1,867 Price: $79.22

Date: June 12 Directly holds: 168,546

Ecolab Inc.

DOUGLAS m. BAKER Jr. CEO

Shares sold: 130,784 Price:

Date: June 3-8 $220.86-$228.31

Directly holds: 759,086

Daniel J. Schmechel CFO

Exercised options: 35,750 Price: $117.73

Date: June 12 Directly holds: na

Hormel Foods Corp.

Susan K. Nestegard director

Exercised options: 13,200 Price: $12.42

Shares sold: 3,445 Price: $48.21

Date: June 10 Directly holds: 103,577

SurModics Inc.

Joseph J. Stich officer

Shares sold: 2,500 Price: $45

Date: June 9 Directly holds: 51,499

TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY INC.

Bryan F. Rishe officer

Shares sold: 2,330 Price: $44.77

Date: June 10 Directly holds: 41,237

Toro Co.

Gary Lee Ellis director

Exercised options: 9,244 Price: $14.12

Shares sold: 9,244 Price: $68.04

Date: June 12 Directly holds: 29,645

Jeffrey M. Ettinger director

Exercised options: 9,244 Price: $14.12

Shares sold: 1,796 Price: $72.83

Date: June 9 Directly holds: 48,887

Richard M. Olson CEO

Exercised options: 13,200 Price: $15.88

Shares sold: 6,057 Price: $72.44

Date: June 9 Directly holds: 31,415