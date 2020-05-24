COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS INC.
Mark D. Fandrich, CFO
Shares purchased: 200 Price: $5.05
Date: May 18 Directly holds: 16,061
DELUX CORP.
Christopher Lee Thomas, officer
Shares purchased: 7,700 Price:
Date: May 15 $19.52-$19.53
Directly holds: 7,700
ECOLAB INC.
Larry L. Berger, chief technology officer
Exercised options: 13,458 Price: $119.12
Shares sold: 15,359 Price: $204.24-$207.16
Date: May 19-20 Directly holds: 29,504
Roberto Inchaustegui, officer
Exercised options: 18,353 Price: $107.69
Shares sold: 18,353 Price: $205.06
Date: May 18 Directly holds: 30,427
FASTENAL CO.
Leland J. Hein, officer
Exercised options: 10,000 Price: $23
Shares sold: 10,000 Price: $40.22
Date: May 18 Directly holds: 20,695
James C. Jansen, officer
Exercised options: 25,000 Price: $27
Shares sold: 25,000 Price: $40.14-$40.15
Date: May 18 Directly holds: 42,918
HMN FINANCIAL INC.
Bradley C. Kreibel, CEO
Shares purchased: 3,600 Price: $13.99-$14
Date: May 14 Directly holds: 141,035
INSIGNIA SYSTEMS INC.
Funicular Fund LP, beneficial owner
Shares purchased: 23,569 Price: $0.64
Date: May 18-19 Indirectly holds: 1,542,385
PROTO LABS INC.
Arthur R. Baker III, chief tech. officer
Shares sold: 1,988 Price: $115.07
Date: May 18 Directly holds: 19,863
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC.
Ben Campbell, officer
Shares sold: 2,750 Price: $72.85
Date: May 15 Directly holds: 9,80135,477
SLEEP NUMBER CORP.
Deborah J. Kilpatrick, director
Shares sold: 684 Price: $31.80
Date: May 18 Indirectly holds: 10,649
SPS COMMERCE INC.
James J. Frome, COO
Exercised options: 70,020 Price:
$24.04-$33.55
Shares sold: 70,020 Price: $60.06-$61.41
Date: May 18-20 Directly holds: 42,727
TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY INC.
William W. Burke, director
Shares sold: 550 Price: $49.94
Date: May 13 Directly holds: 5,843