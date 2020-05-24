COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS INC.

Mark D. Fandrich, CFO

Shares purchased: 200 Price: $5.05

Date: May 18 Directly holds: 16,061

DELUX CORP.

Christopher Lee Thomas,  officer

Shares purchased: 7,700 Price:

Date: May 15 $19.52-$19.53

Directly holds: 7,700

ECOLAB INC.

Larry L. Berger, chief technology officer

Exercised options: 13,458 Price: $119.12

Shares sold: 15,359 Price: $204.24-$207.16

Date: May 19-20 Directly holds: 29,504

Roberto Inchaustegui, officer

Exercised options: 18,353 Price: $107.69

Shares sold: 18,353 Price: $205.06

Date: May 18 Directly holds: 30,427

 

FASTENAL CO.

Leland J. Hein, officer

Exercised options: 10,000 Price: $23

Shares sold: 10,000 Price: $40.22

Date: May 18 Directly holds: 20,695

James C. Jansen,  officer

Exercised options: 25,000 Price: $27

Shares sold: 25,000 Price: $40.14-$40.15

Date: May 18 Directly holds: 42,918

HMN FINANCIAL INC.

Bradley C. Kreibel,  CEO

Shares purchased: 3,600 Price: $13.99-$14

Date: May 14 Directly holds: 141,035

INSIGNIA SYSTEMS INC.

Funicular Fund LP,  beneficial owner

Shares purchased: 23,569 Price: $0.64

Date: May 18-19 Indirectly holds: 1,542,385

PROTO LABS INC.

Arthur R. Baker III,  chief tech. officer

Shares sold: 1,988 Price: $115.07

Date: May 18 Directly holds: 19,863

C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC.

Ben Campbell, officer

Shares sold: 2,750 Price: $72.85

Date: May 15 Directly holds: 9,80135,477

SLEEP NUMBER CORP.

Deborah J. Kilpatrick,  director

Shares sold: 684 Price: $31.80

Date: May 18 Indirectly holds: 10,649

SPS COMMERCE INC.

James J. Frome,  COO

Exercised options: 70,020 Price:

$24.04-$33.55

Shares sold: 70,020 Price: $60.06-$61.41

Date: May 18-20 Directly holds: 42,727

TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY INC.

William W. Burke,  director

Shares sold: 550 Price: $49.94

Date: May 13 Directly holds: 5,843