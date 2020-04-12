BEST BUY CO. INC.
Corie S. Barrie, CEO
Exercised options: 523 Price: $44.20
Date: April 7 Directly holds: na
GENERAL MILLS INC.
R. Kerry Clark, director
Exercised options: 12,248 Price: $36.74
Shares sold: 12,248 Price: $57.24
Date: April 6 Directly holds: 50,697
Stephen A. Odland, director
Exercised options: 23,646 Price:
Date: April 1 $36.74-$39.48
Directly holds: na
Bethany C. Quam, officer
Exercised options: 13,729 Price: $37.40
Shares sold: 13,729 Price: $54.20
Date: April 2 Directly holds: 44.895
HORMEL FOODS CORP.
Jana L. Haynes, officer
Exercised options: 31,600 Price:
$33.31-$37.76
Shares sold: 18,550 Price: $48.29
Date: April 6 Directly holds: 16,619
Lori J. Marco, general counsel
Exercised options: 30,000 Price: $15.49
Shares sold: 20,675 Price: $48.50
Date: April 3 Directly holds: 53,657
Luis G. Marconi, officer
Exercised options: 11,900 Price: $33.31
Shares sold: 11,900 Price: $47.58
Date: April 2 Directly holds: 30,329
James M. Splinter, officer
Exercised options: 20,000 Price: $12.48
Shares sold: 20,000 Price: $49
Date: April 3 Directly holds: 126,263
Medtronic PLC
Denise M. O’Leary, director
Exercised options: 1,813 Price: $44.13
Date: April 3 Directly holds: na