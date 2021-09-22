Entering the Weaver's Guild in Minneapolis is like running head first into a kaleidoscope, with colors, patterns and textures saturating walls lined with spools of thread and finished works.

One of the oldest fiber organizations in the country, the guild is also one of the largest, with more than 500 members. That's partly because they've invested in a permanent location inside the city's Textile Center, giving members a place to gather, buy supplies and take classes.

"Our founders ensured that weaving and spinning knowledge would be shared and maintained by focusing on education as a primary goal," says Karin Knudsen, operations manager for the guild. "We exist so that anyone who wants to learn to weave, spin or dye can do so."

More experienced members share their craft, ensuring that knowledge is passed from generation to generation. All levels of members showcase their work at the annual fall sale, this year planned for 1Oct. 15 and 16 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

"Among American weaving and spinning guilds, there is a long tradition of a yearly sale," Knudsen says. Proceeds help pay for guild programming and events, and allow sellers to buy the supplies that feed their love of the craft.

"Many people get involved in our guild because they have a desire to do something creative with their hands and want to produce a handmade product," Knudsen says. "Weaving and spinning satisfy an innate desire to make something beautiful and useful."

Find more info at weaversguildmn.org or follow them on Instagram @weaversguildmn.