Authorities are investigating the death of a one-month old infant who was found unresponsive Thursday morning at a casino hotel just south of Granite Falls, Minn.
The Yellow Medicine County Sheriff's Office received a call about the child around 6:25 a.m. Thursday. An emergency medical team responded to Prairie's Edge Casino Resort Hotel, but lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful, according to a news release from Dan DeSmet, chief of the Upper Sioux Community Police.
The infant was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office in Ramsey for an autopsy, and the case is under investigation, the news release says.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension assisted the Upper Sioux Community Police.
