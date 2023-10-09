More from Star Tribune
Indigenous homelands are recognized at a water ceremony
Participants made offerings of tobacco, blueberries, smoked fish and wild rice during a water ceremony on Indigenous Peoples' Day at Ȟaȟa Wakpadaŋ/Bassett Creek.
Business
Worker dies at Seneca Foods plant in Montgomery, Minn.
Jose Luis Alvarado, 58, died after being injured and trapped by "falling items" at the corn and peas canning plant.
Twins
Making his mark on the playoffs, Correa leads with wisdom and his play
Carlos Correa built a reputation for dominant performances in the postseason, and he's left a personal mark in each of the Twins' four playoff games this mons' four playoff games this month.
Gophers
Q&A: Big Ten commissioner on NIL, sports betting and more
In a Q&A with the Star Tribune on Monday, commissioner Tony Petitti shared his thoughts on the Big Ten's direction in some areas critical to the future of college sports.
Gophers
Badgers, Hawkeyes bunched up in Big Ten power rankings ahead of matchup
Randy Johnson has a new No. 1 in his weekly Big Ten power rankings. Wisconsin and Iowa, meanwhile, battle for a spot in the top five.