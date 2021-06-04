Ask teachers about the 2020-21 school year, and they'll tell you it was a year unlike any other: Virtual learning, struggles with COVID protocols, fears of spreading a mysterious new virus and uncertainty around in-person learning.

At Roseau Community School, a pre-school-through-12th-grade school just 11 miles from the Canadian border, the last day of school on Thursday brought one moment that might top them all.

Shortly before 10 a.m., as students celebrated the end of the school year in classrooms and hallways, staffers heard a loud bang on the window of the nurse's office.

"They hear this thud, and they're like, 'Geez, that was loud,'" said superintendent Tom Jerome. "They look out the window and see a deer outside, trying to get regrouped."

The doe had smashed her head against the window, trying to get into the building. A more sensible deer might have taken her lumps and slinked off into the woods to lick her wounds and her wounded ego. But since it's been the craziest year in recent memory, this deer decided, "Why not — let's give it another go."

Second time was the charm, and the deer smashed through the window of the nurse's office. The deer jumped directly over a student who was laying on a cot under the window. (The student fared well in the brief encounter, escaping with only minor cuts.)

Staffers jumped into action. Several ran out into the hallway to make sure students cleared the way. The nightmare scenario would be for a four-year-old to come around the corner just as the doe ran out of the nurse's office. Remarkably, even though the nurse's office is in a main thoroughfare of the school, no students were in the hallway.

See the security video here.

In retrospect, the security video of the deer following the staffers out of the nurse's office is quite funny. The deer slipped twice on the ground, then sat for a couple seconds and stared ahead. Then she awkwardly stood and headed toward the front door. The deer pushed through the first set of doors on her own, then staffers opened the second set of doors so the deer could return to the great outdoors.

The superintendent believes the deer was relatively unharmed.

But in that moment, things could have taken a scary turn.

"It's just bizarre to picture a deer in any other setting than its native setting," said Jerome, himself a deer hunter. "You see it trying to walk down the hallway, and straight across from the deer is the elementary office. The deer heads north. That deer could then take a left or right turn. It takes a left, and it goes down a long carpeted hallway of preschool to 3rd-grade students. There's lots of room on that carpeted hallway. Takes a right and it heads to the fourth-through-sixth-grade wing. There were lots of opportunities where things could have gone really wrong."

"I'm really thankful our staff reacted the way they did, and so quickly, so no student got in the path of the deer," Jerome said.

For educators and students in Roseau, this wild and unprecedented school year could not have ended in a more fitting way.

"School nurses everywhere can relate to the madness of this school year," Jerome said. "Just when you thought this year could not become more challenging, more interesting, something like this happens. A deer jumps in the window. There's been a lot things thrown at educators, thrown at administrators, at support stuff. Why not on the last day of school throw us one more challenge?"

"Could I confidently say it's the strangest thing that happened this year?" Jerome wondered. He paused, then answered his own question: "I don't know. But it's definitely one of a kind."

Reid Forgrave • 612-673-4647