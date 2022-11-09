ROCHESTER - Voters here favored the incumbents in local races Tuesday.

Mayor Kim Norton defeated challenger Britt Noser with 58% of the vote to secure a second term in a race seen as a referendum not only on her but on Rochester's increasingly progressive growth in recent years.

Likewise, Rochester Public Schools Board incumbents Jean Marvin, Cathy Nathan and Julie Workman, along with newcomer Justin Cook, defeated a conservative slate of candidates in Kimberly Rishavy, Rae Parker, Elena Niehoff and John Whelan to secure board seats for the next four years.

Cook, Nathan and Workman captured 60% or more of the vote in their respective races, while Marvin won with 57% of the vote.

The mayor's race and the school board elections were largely partisan affairs, in some instances driven more by national culture wars and talking points than local issues.

The conservative slate of school board candidates, called 4 Your Children, ran on a platform to introduce more discipline in the classroom and focus less on diversity and equality initiatives the district is already undertaking.

The slate also called for more free speech and less of what members called liberal ideology in schools, which was attractive to voters like 34-year-old Doreen Christensen.

"There's a political agenda towards more liberal ideas that everyone may not agree with," she said. "I don't think it's fair to have public schools be the kind of place where that's taught to a standard."

Rochester City Council members Shaun Palmer and Patrick Keane won reelection, while newcomer Norman Wahl defeated Vangie Castro to replace outgoing Council member Nick Campion.

Aparna Kattamuri, 38, brought her children with her to vote for the first time since she became a citizen. She said she was excited to exercise her right to vote after 15 years in this country and voted for local candidates she thought would preserve Rochester's sense of community.

"Rochester is such a diverse place," she said. "I would like to keep it that way."

Olmsted County Commissioners Gregg Wright and Sheila Kiscaden won reelection — Kiscaden ran unopposed — while Laurel Podulke-Smith, Brian Mueller, Michelle Rossman and retiring state Sen. Dave Senjem earned four open commissioner seats. Podulke-Smith will replace her mother, outgoing commissioner Stephanie Podulke, on the county board next year.