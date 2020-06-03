When the Rev. Jerry McAfee saw the fires were getting closer, he knew So Low Grocery Outlet had to be protected.

And so he organized foot patrols to keep an eye on one of the few discount food stores in north Minneapolis that hadn’t closed out of fear of the COVID-19 pandemic or looting.

The idea came about after he got a worried call from So Low’s owner, after several area businesses were torched under mysterious circumstances, says McAfee, the pastor at New Salem Missionary Baptist Church. He started working the phones, and eventually rounded up a group of pastors and gang members — “Bloods, GDs, Vice Lords,” he says — to man the patrols.

“Those they wanted to call menaces to society are now holding the community down,” he said.

Their charge: protecting a market that needy residents depend on daily for food and other necessities, McAfee said.

“That’s not even a black-owned business, but that’s the only one that black folks can get to,” he said of the market. “This one, our sole purpose was to make sure our people can eat.

Tyrone Hartwell, a former Marine from Natchez, Miss., got ready to patrol around W. Broadway in north Minneapolis on Tuesday night. "I am not a threat," he said. "I am part of the solution."

“If it goes up, then our people will have to go a long ways to get groceries,” he said.

The police killing of George Floyd last week galvanized street protests nationwide and prompted officials in several states to mobilize National Guard troops and impose curfews; in Minnesota alone, hundreds of buildings were looted and or torched last week.

Derek Chauvin faces murder and manslaughter charges in the killing of George Floyd, after bystander video showed the former police officer pinning his knee on Floyd’s neck for minutes. Chauvin and the other three officers present were all fired, but only Chauvin has so far been charged.

While residents and shopkeepers along Lake Street in the south Minneapolis police precinct where Floyd was killed bore the brunt of the rioting, at least 17 North Side businesses were also damaged, according to a Star Tribune database. Most of the vandalized or burned businesses were along W. Broadway Avenue, north Minneapolis’ main commercial artery, but McAfee still worried.

McAfee’s volunteers started posting up outside the market at 3111 N. Emerson Av. most nights, looking out for suspicious vehicles and anyone who didn’t have any business in the area after dark, he said. “You come up in there, you have trouble,” he said.

With widespread reports of arsonists and people with guns roving around, similar civilian patrols have popped all over the city, with residents blocking off streets with makeshift barricades and erecting floodlights to protect their neighborhoods from would-be rioters. In some areas, neighbors have started private WhatsApp groups to share minute-by-minute information and photos of suspected troublemakers in the area and, hopefully, correct misinformation before it spreads.

Others have armed themselves, which sometimes causes confusion, as with the 911 caller who reported seeing several men with “machine guns” getting out of a Jeep late Tuesday. They turned out to be private security guards.

Last week, McAfee sent several of his volunteers down to help out another security detail on W. Broadway, after he says some shady-looking people kept circling the block, arousing suspicion, and his men heard gunfire ring out, he said.

“We all working together,” he said.

For years, parts of north Minneapolis were seen as so-called “food deserts.”

Big chains like Kowalski’s and Supervalu have come and gone in recent years. Today, residents’ options consisted of a handful of convenience stores, Aldi and Cub Foods — the area’s only full-service supermarket, which closed its doors after peaceful protests turned violent and looting ensued across the city.

McAfee said that he was as upset by Floyd’s death as anyone else, but at the same time he was frustrated with how “flippant” some protesters were about looting at the Cub Foods on E. Lake Street.

“I’m never against protest, but I absolutely cannot stand for you to be so enraged that you don’t think about your actions,” he said. “And so with one strike of one match, without one thought about it, you decimate the oppressed that you claim be trying to defend.”