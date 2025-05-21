In lawsuit over teen's death, judge rejects arguments that AI chatbots have free speech rights

The lawsuit alleges that in the final months of his life, Setzer became increasingly isolated from reality as he engaged in sexualized conversations with the bot, which was patterned after a fictional character from the television show ''Game of Thrones.'' In his final moments, the bot told Setzer it loved him and urged the teen to ''come home to me as soon as possible,'' according to screenshots of the exchanges. Moments after receiving the message, Setzer shot himself, according to legal filings.