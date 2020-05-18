Two churches suing Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s over his stay-at-home order asked a judge on Monday to fully reopen places of worship, alleging the relaxed restrictions starting this week continue to violate their First Amendment rights.

In a federal lawsuit, attorneys for the churches say Walz is “treating religious organizations as second class citizens” by limiting their services to 10 people while allowing more retailers and small businesses to open at 50% capacity.

“So while it will now be easy once again to go shopping for home furnishings or new clothes on a Sunday, you still are not allowed to attend church, temple or mosque, even though those religious organizations are able to comply with exactly the same public health guidelines,” said the attorneys in a statement Monday. “It is clearly unconstitutional for the governor to allow people to go to the Mall of America but not Living Word Christian Center.”

The lawsuit was filed by the Upper Midwest Law Center, a newly formed law firm with a stated “pro-freedom” mission to fight for limited government, earlier this month. The plaintiffs include Northland Baptist Church of St. Paul and Brooklyn Park megachurch Living Word Christian Center, along with several small businesses.

Together they say Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison and several Twin Cities county attorneys violated their religious freedoms by closing church services during the pandemic and prosecuting those who violated the governor’s order. The lawsuit alleged Walz’s order picked “winners and losers” by closing some businesses, schools and places of worship, while allowing others deemed “essential” to remain open.

That order expired on Monday, but other restrictions remain in place that allow business owners to begin reopening at limited capacity.

“The virus has forced the state to take drastic action to keep Minnesotans safe, but it’s action that is within the governor’s authority,” said Walz spokesman Teddy Tschann earlier this month, responding to the original allegations. “It is also in line with federal guidance and similar to what many other states are doing. All of the Governor’s actions have been grounded in the need to protect the health and safety of Minnesotans, and he will continue to work to find ways to get Minnesotans back to work and to a place where they can safely gather in large groups.”

Upper Midwest now asks U.S. Judge Wilhelmina M. Wright to grant a temporary restraining order in the next 10 days, which would make the churches exempt from the state’s restrictions.